Women, Pain and Drugs: Tiger Woods’ documentary is a must see

The story of the greatest golfer of all time is divided into two parts on the HBO platform. It’s an impressive report.

What makes someone the greatest in your sport? Being the one who has won the most can count, but there is a mythical aura that affects certain characters. We see it in Michael Jordan, in the NBA, we had it in Maradona (sorry, Péle) and we found that in Tiger Woods.

Maradona had already earned documentaries showing its various sides, and Michael Jordan had more than deserved reputation on The Last Dance. But Tiger Woods deserves something like this, on another level that would do a little justice to the man and the athlete. Here is “Tiger”.

The two-part documentary that HBO premiered on January 11th had already drawn NiT’s attention to the way the Tiger Woods myth was born. We saw in the first part how the baby who had already played was shaped by his father, Earl Woods, into something the golf world had never seen before.

This was the man who would surpass the sport. When he started playing there were golf courses that blacks had never set foot on. The brilliant early champion. The second part shows us another side, namely when the myth is undone.

The perfect smile on Nike’s face, the fairytale family life, the strong swing that is second to none. All of this seems to die when we see Tiger Woods, handcuffed, out of breath, being put on hold in a stop operation to drive while under the influence of five different opioids. The man who was a machine was far from perfect. And at some point the same unanimous voices that considered him the best woke up to something else: Tiger Woods was done.

“Tiger” recalls how the scandal of his wife Elin’s betrayal broke out. Talk show jokes followed one another as more women went public. “Come on 11” laughed at the accounting in a program. It wasn’t treason. It was more than a dozen that they met one after the other, all with women the athlete had been with more than once. Another competition appeared on the tabloids by injured women.

Now that he had fallen off the pedestal, they would be adamant if he had already fallen. Humiliated, censored, and persecuted, Tiger rehearses an apology with little success. He only suffers more humiliation. On one of his attempts to return to competition, he sees the organization of a golf course on an old slave plantation that teaches him moral lessons “as if he were being whipped in public.” Something “you would never do with a white golfer,” various voices highlight in the documentary. There was a time when victories followed, now the humiliation seemed endless.

With his father, Earl Woods.

Tiger Woods was the shy and brilliant golfer who divided everything in his life into sections. That way he avoided getting lost in fame and fortune: //www.youtube.com/watch? V = T4kxY_h0vRw. Or that it at least postponed the disaster. As in a dike that was about to burst, things began to overflow first. And they really burst and what comes next is a real flood.

In the first part we ended with a woman who was ready to speak. In the second part she is introduced to us as Rachel Uchitel: She was Tiger Woods’ lover for several years, at least the most important.

When the paparazzi empire, which is the National Enquirer, discovered she was entering Tiger Woods’ suite, stories of betrayal came to light in times hidden from the public. Rachel speaks for the first time after being cataloged for years as such a lover, destroyer of houses. And it speaks of a sensitive man who turned to her to escape the world of the spotlight and who chained him more and more. “He was there in my bed and he was my tiger,” he recalls.

“Tiger” shows how addiction, from sex to drugs, and the lies that led to divorce almost destroyed him. Away from the country, he is involved in a car accident outside his home. His powerful swing limped in the field. Repeated movements for decades now brought pain that he could no longer hide. With certain blows, his knee gave way in a perfect metaphor for what had happened to him in his personal life.

The documentary reveals that the prophetic words of Tiger Woods’ obsessed father have proven to be true: he wanted to play golf and draw the crowd into a sport where we are used to soothing applause. There was never anyone like him who played golf. But by overcoming the sport, Tiger Woods lost himself in his own world.

The athlete himself was never interviewed for the documentary. We are brought to her downfall by this journey, by those who accompanied her, including a number of people whom Tiger at one point excluded from its self-destructive spiral. Among them was the caddy who accompanied him through the big victories and was even best man at the wedding.

The ordeal was long, but “Tiger” shows in an almost relieving tone the return to the competition years after it was awarded, in order to contest victory in one of the major tournaments. Surrounded by golfers younger than him and admired by many, Tiger Woods looked like someone else, with less killer instinct but with experience. He knew the terrain where others failed, and gained the lead by the time he won. More than a decade later, when a thousand lives were revealed and lost, Tiger Woods was a champion again.

After another tiger marks their first childbirth, with the success of Tiger King, the Netflix documentary series about the bizarre character, it might not be bad to use that other restriction to pay attention to another tiger, this one HBO Portugal.

More sober, much less novel-like and shorter (a little more than three hours in total between the two parts), “Tiger” is a careful portrait of the man beyond myth. With all its weaknesses, but also the peculiarities that will never let you forget your name in the Olympus of sport.