Women Health Therapeutics Market expected to reach USD 208.16 Billion by 2025

Women Health Therapeutics market report is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and regional & country level analysis. Based on type, global women health therapeutics market is classified as infection, pregnancy, and oncology. Again oncology is further sub segmented into cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, vaginal and vulvar cancer.

Women Health Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 112.42 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 208.16 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Women Health Therapeutics–

In the healthcare industry, women health therapeutics market is a booming segment as every woman has to deal with some kind of gynecological disorder at some point of their lifetime. While most of the gynecological diseases can be cured with proper treatment but in certain cases they can prove fatal unless diagnosed at the right time. In present times, women health therapeutics market has notable pipeline of promising molecules at several stages of clinical development. Some of such molecules are AZD4901, romosozumab (AMG785), abaloparatide, elagolix, and vaginorm.

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Women Health Therapeutics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

The regions covered in this women health therapeutics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of women health therapeutics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global women health therapeutics market report covers prominent players like Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck& Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Novogyne Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Oasmia Pharmaceutical Company, Radius Health Company, Repros Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tsumura & Co., Warner Chilcott Corp., Zosano Pharma Inc. and others.

Market Dynamics–

Rise in cases of infertility and increasing incidences of chronic disorders among women are seen as the key forces driving the growth of the global women health therapeutics market. According to WHO, infertility in women is ranked as the 5th highest serious disability worldwide owing to which rise in need for infertility therapeutics can be seen in present times. Numerous facts and stats support the high infertility rate at global level. According to CDC, around 11.9% of women have ever received any kind of infertility services in their lifetime. However, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs is expected to pose challenge in the growth of the global women health therapeutics market. In spite of that, supportive government initiatives coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies are projected to create significant growth opportunities for the global market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Women Health Therapeutics Market

North America holds the largest market share in the global market due to the growing focus towards women health and increasing elderly population. High prevalence of chronic disorders such as breast cancer in the U.S. has further boosted the growth of the women health therapeutics market in this region. According to U.S. breast cancer statistics, in 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 62,930 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the diversified treatment options for women health issues coupled with rising prevalence of urological disorders within the regional countries.

Market Segmentation: –

By Type:

Infection

Pregnancy

Oncology Cervical Cancer Ovarian Cancer Uterine Cancer Vaginal & Vulvar Cancer



By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Women Health Therapeutics Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Women Health Therapeutics Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Women Health Therapeutics Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Women Health Therapeutics Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Women Health Therapeutics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Women Health Therapeutics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

