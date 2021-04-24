Women Boots Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Boots typically means a type of footwear that covers foot and ankle. Some boots also cover the lower calf and many of them are also of knee length. Women boots are commonly known as fashion boots which come in a wide variety of styles, such as calf length, knee length or thigh length. According to the occasion, the women can wear formal and casual boots. Formal boots are generally used at work or to attend business meetings, while casual boots can be worn at parties or at any informal occasion. Boots were popular among women in the nineteenth century, however, they are recognised as fashion across the globe only in the 1970s. Today, boots are ‘must have’ fashion item in the wardrobes of women which can be worn both, in winter and in summer.

Women boots market: Types and trends

The trend and the types of a women boots have changed in last few decades. Pre-1960s, calf and knee-length boots with zips were the only available option for women. However, in the early 1970s, tight-fitting platform-soled styles boots became popular which were later replaced with the straight-legged design after 1970s. These boots were frequently worn over jeans or other pants. In late 1980s loose fitting and low heeled style with bright colours were in fashion. After 1990s many international brands came up with a variety of women boots including elegant, slim fit, and spike-heeled boots. In the present scenario, stacked bootie, moto boots, dressy bootie, girly stiletto, riding boot and peep toe bootie are creating a positive impact on global women boots market.

Women boots market: Drivers and restraints

The rapid pace of urbanisation in developing countries is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of global women boots market. Women boots were initially popular in Europe, particularly in Paris. Knee-length boots with Morocco leather was a fashion sensation in New York. However, the rising economic conditions and the rapid growth of urbanisation in developing countries, particularly in Asia, Africa, and the Middle-East regions are creating robust development in women boots market. Rising per capita income is also creating the positive impact on the women boots market. Due to rising income, the consumer can afford to buy luxurious commodities which are creating a lucrative market for women boots across the globe. Along with fashion, some of the women boots have therapeutic benefits. Eco-friendly, vegan, waterproof and comfortable fitting are some of the other beneficial qualities of boots which are fuelling the growth of global women boots market. However, there are some factors which are hampering the growth of global women boots market. For instance, there is strong competition among footwear manufacturers. Sandals, casual shoes, traditional footwear are equally popular among women. The manufacturers of these types of footwear are giving tough competition to the manufacturers of boots which could be a restraint for the global women boots market. Consumers’ preferences changes frequently, therefore even if boots are popular among women in a present scenario, the current preference might be taken over by the other footwear which will hamper the growth of global women boots market.

Women boots market: Outlook

The women boots market is expected to grow steadily in future owing to the seasonal trends, increasing use of online shopping, awareness about eco-boots and changing lifestyle of the consumers. In developing regions like APEJ, particularly the countries like China and India, and the women boots market is expected to boost over the forecast period.

Women boots market: Key players

Timberland LLC, Bata India Ltd, Nike Inc, Puma AG, Caleres, Gucci Group, Wolverine Worldwide, Nine West Group and Bata Shoe Organisation are some of the global key players in the global women boots market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

