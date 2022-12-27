Woman mistakenly charged for shoulder surgery she never had

A California girl obtained a medical invoice from a hospital throughout the nation for a surgical procedure she by no means had. The hospital billed her anyway and when she did not pay up, she was hit with a collections discover. It was a case of mistaken identification. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Well being Information, joins “CBS Mornings” for our persevering with “Invoice of the Month” sequence to speak about sudden medical prices.