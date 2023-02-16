Woman finds ‘wriggling’ parasitic worm in sashimi bowl from Don Don Donki

[Source]

A now-viral Fb publish reveals movies and pictures of a parasitic worm wiggling round in a sashimi rice bowl from Japanese low cost retailer chain Don Don Donki in Singapore.

In her Feb. 8 publish, Jayice Tan defined that she and her husband had been having fun with their Don Don Donki sashimi rice bowls after they seen “one thing uncommon.” After observing their meals for some time, they seen one thing “transferring and wriggling.”

“It was ALIVE and WRIGGLING parasitic work within the Kaisen Don we had been so astounded,” Tan wrote in her description. “What’s worse is that we’ve each eaten and virtually end[ed] it!”

“Do OPEN your eyes BIG BIG earlier than you place meals into your mouth,” Tan warned.

In her movies and pictures, a transparent worm-like parasite will be seen on a slice of sashimi transferring and curling in on itself.

The publish rapidly went viral, garnering over 1,500 shares and 465 feedback as of this writing.

Don Don Donki responded to Tan’s publish by way of a spokesperson, in line with The Straits Occasions.

Warning that parasites in recent seafood are widespread, the spokesperson maintained that Don Don Donki adheres to security checks.

At Don Don Donki, correct cold-chain administration is maintained and visible checks are performed all through the dealing with course of – from product sourcing and receiving, to storage preparation and show. Whereas we've made our greatest makes an attempt to take away (parasites), we might not have the ability to take away them completely if they're deeply embedded within the flesh.

Figuring out the parasite as anisakis — which may trigger nausea, vomiting, belly ache and different signs associated to the digestive system — the spokesperson clarified the parasite “may be current in wild-caught (seafood) akin to mackerel, sardine and squid.”

In mild of the incident, the Singapore Meals Company (SFA) warned the general public of the dangers associated to consuming uncooked fish.

“Prepared-To-Eat (RTE) uncooked fish is taken into account a high-risk meals because it doesn’t undergo a cooking course of,” the company instructed CNA. “In addition to microbiological contamination, the consumption of RTE uncooked fish additionally carries a danger of contracting parasitic ailments.”

