Woman filmed berating Philippines airport employee after her flight is cancelled due to typhoons

A video of a lady within the Philippines berating an airport worker after typhoons within the nation precipitated quite a few flights to be canceled went viral on TikTok.

Within the now-deleted video filmed and posted by TikTok consumer @jackie_solo_traveller, the lady could be seen yelling at a Cebu Pacific workers member and demanding to see their supervisor at an unidentified airport.

“We want solutions!” she yells. “So that you don’t inform me, ‘handle your individual f*cking reserving,’ as a result of we’ve been doing that since some time in the past! Do you perceive? So that you get the supervisor!”

A person, whose relationship with the lady is unclear, seems from behind and makes an attempt to de-escalate the scenario. She pulls away from him and continues to yell in frustration, “No! We spent cash right here!”

In her video’s description, @jackie_solo_traveller wrote:

“Storm within the Philippines inflicting plenty of flights to be cancelled. My flight was cancelled 10 minutes earlier than its supposed takeoff time. Then workers from the airline closed the one assist desk and instructed us to handle our personal flights.”

She corroborates her rationalization in a follow-up video, through which she says her personal flight was delayed by “232 hours, which is about eight or 9 days.”

“I didn’t hear them say to thoughts your reserving, however I’m guessing it was mentioned by what the woman mentioned within the video,” she continues. “Clearly, lots of people had been very confused, indignant, that woman [was] notably indignant. However that’s form of what occurred behind the scenes, simply form of being stranded within the airport, principally.”

Commenters on the follow-up video criticized each the indignant lady and the airline.

“Corporations get away with this lack of correct customer support,” one consumer wrote. “Authorities ought to step up and be professional shopper to advertise the nation.”

“There’s no excuse for the lady to behave the way in which that she did,” wrote one other consumer. “The workers on the bottom know barely something.”

Featured Picture by way of TikTok