Woman exercising at gym is attacked, Florida cops say. Then bodybuilder fights back

A lady was exercising at a Florida gymnasium when a person grabbed her and pinned her to the bottom, officers mentioned.

However the lady — a self-described bodybuilder — stored preventing again, video from the fitness center reveals.

“I might inform each lady at all times to maintain preventing, by no means quit,” Nashali Alma advised the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Deputies shared the footage on Feb. 15, nearly a month after Alma reported the assault at a Tampa-area house advanced. The 24-year-old mentioned she was figuring out alone on Jan. 22 when she noticed a gymnasium patron she acknowledged and let him inside.

However later, the person reportedly approached her and tried to the touch her. Alma advised deputies she pushed the person, yelling for him to again off.

“He began chasing me across the bench, and we ended up on the opposite aspect of the gymnasium,” Alma mentioned within the video that the sheriff’s workplace posted on social media.

In that a part of the gymnasium, a digicam captured the person making an attempt to pin Alma to the ground. However she repeatedly hit the person at the same time as he pulled her to the bottom, video reveals.

“When it was taking place, I truly had no concern,” Alma advised WTVT and WFLA. “I’m a bodybuilder, and I’m truly fairly sturdy, so in my thoughts, he was kinda equal to me.”

Deputies in a information launch mentioned the person, 25, ultimately let go, permitting Alma to run to security. He was caught inside 24 hours and faces expenses of “sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.”

Alma reportedly needed to share her story to encourage others to talk out.

“I used to be disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this younger lady,” Sheriff Chad Chronister mentioned within the launch. “This lady’s energy, braveness, and dedication are inspiring.”

