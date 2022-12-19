Monday, December 19, 2022
Woman caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home
Nidhi Gandhi

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspected serial burglar was caught Monday whereas making an attempt to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan house, police mentioned.

Officers had been monitoring the real-life Grinch amid a string of latest robberies and noticed her bust into “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” star’s townhouse round 2:45 a.m. Monday, police mentioned.

Inside, they discovered a 30-year-old girl in the lounge “making an attempt to take away property” and arrested her, police mentioned. Police haven’t publicly recognized her by identify.

De Niro, who had been upstairs, got here all the way down to the lounge as the girl was being arrested.

A spokesperson for the 79-year-old actor mentioned he would not be making statements in regards to the tried theft.

The incident occurred at a townhouse on East sixty fifth Road in Manhattan. The basement door that the girl used to enter the townhome had indicators of compelled entry, police mentioned.

De Niro’s spokesperson mentioned it was a short lived rental house being utilized by the actor.

