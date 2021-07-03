Wolfgang Schäuble on the atmosphere in the Bundestag: “We are not a boarding school for girls” | free press

He has been a member of the Bundestag since 1972, is an institution of German politics: in an interview with our newspaper Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) argues in favor of not exaggerating crises and at the same time seeing them as an opportunity – there are also too many Groko compromises and the corona crisis. The interview was conducted by Ellen Hasenkamp and Christopher Ziedler.

Free press: Shortly before the federal elections, in which you will participate again, you will be 79 years old. Do you feel like you haven’t been able to disembark yet?

Wolfgang Schäuble: No one is irreplaceable. But many, including young people, have urged me to run again in this time of upheaval. I still enjoy politics. We will know at the end of September whether I will actually be elected.

And then President of the Bundestag again?

We are not talking about offices now. Before the last election in 2017, I decided that I no longer wanted to run for government. That still applies. The office of President of the Bundestag was appropriate to my age and experience.

Has the plethora of problems and dramatic exacerbations of recent times been unique?

Oh, we all too often believe that this or that is unique. In retrospect, some things are put into perspective. Think of the year between the fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification, that was certainly the most fascinating time for me. Now we have a pandemic, but let’s not forget the simultaneous upheaval caused by digitization and globalization.

Given these dimensions, has the coalition met the challenges?

Three and a half years ago, I strongly discouraged a new edition of the Grand Coalition. My argument was: it won’t help the SPD and it will force the CDU/CSU to give in more and more.

But democracy needs compromises.

The compromise is usually the right one. We need decisions that the majority thinks are right, but that the minority can also live with. However, compromise should not always be the lowest common multiple, otherwise what democracy desperately needs is lost: leadership. And that in turn requires charisma and personalities.

And you missed that in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition?

It’s a general warning. Of course, a stable majority in the Bundestag makes governing easier. But we must learn to have a federal government that cannot rely on solid majorities. The Basic Law explicitly provides for this. In the Federal Council we already have varying majorities on the various subjects. I cannot share the fear of it.

Is it better to have a minority government after the general election than a painful search for an alliance?

First of all, I hope the CDU will be so strong in the next election that we don’t have to have this discussion.

Let’s look again at the crises of recent years: financial markets, eurozone, refugees, climate, corona. What are you most concerned about?

First of all I have to say: crises are opportunities. Without a crisis, we as a society would always give in to the temptation not to change anything. One must speak of a catastrophe when it comes to the climate crisis.

What is the role of politicians there?

Politics must connect everything, it is the art of the possible. And it sometimes works on unstable ground, like with the pandemic, when even the scientists at the beginning said, we don’t know exactly either. As a politician you still have to make decisions, because if you don’t decide, you make the biggest mistakes. At the same time, however, one can also be guilty of making decisions.

This makes trust all the more important for politicians. And there the mask and the Azerbaijani affairs have done a lot of damage.

There is nothing to apologize for, but politics is not only made for people, but also by people. And sometimes rules and decency are violated.

That sounds very soft now. Members of the European Parliament have a special responsibility.

That’s what I said to some concerned colleague. You must now face the consequences, leave your party, resign from your mandate or face investigations by the public prosecutor’s office. It’s not about leniency, it’s about anyone checking that they actually have the right to cast the first stone.

Parliament has failed to bring itself back to normal. What preparations are you making for a further expanding Bundestag?

It is one of my greatest disappointments that we have not succeeded in this reform. Now modular wooden structures are being built for other MPs. By the way, we can also use them if after more than 20 years of moving to Berlin we need alternative rooms for upcoming renovation work. Depending on the outcome of the elections and the pandemic situation, the federal meeting for the election of the next federal president in February may not take place in the plenary session of the Bundestag. We have also taken precautions in this case.

Let’s look at the Bundestag as a workplace. Some MEPs recently described the atmosphere in the Parliament as poisoned.

I cannot confirm that at all as far as the plenary is concerned. Of course we now have this sixth group in Parliament, but I fail to see that the climate of debates is no longer compatible with parliamentary democracy. We are not a boarding school for girls – if the expression is allowed these days. We are rather a parliament, and that is where discussions take place. However, in the committees I hear that it is rougher.

But it is really problematic on the Internet – and at the level of MPs and political groups.

There is sometimes unspeakable behavior. We take action against this as much as possible – in individual cases also with the means of national law. But what happens next on social networks is not up to the chairman of the House of Representatives. This must be regulated by democratic competition or, in extreme cases, by law enforcement agencies and by the protection of the constitution.

Has the AfD failed to change the debate in the Bundestag in just under four years?

At least she didn’t break them.

Do you still advise distinguishing between the AfD and its voters?

Politically, I fight for the party not to be elected. But I can’t exclude people from the discourse just because they represent an opinion that I don’t like.

Has Corona Shocked or Strengthened Democracy?

Liberal democracy has proven itself. Yes, it is sometimes more complicated, slower and less rigorous than other forms of government, but that’s a good thing. Just like in China, we can’t just shut down a metropolis, we can’t keep a full eye on people. Besides, the majority of people in the world would rather live like us.

Democracy is also characterized by a willingness to come to terms with mistakes. What would be the right form for you: a commission of inquiry about the corona crisis? A commission of inquiry?

The next Bundestag will have to decide on that, but I will make no secret of my skepticism and remind you of two quotes: Health Minister Jens Spahn said early on that we have a lot to forgive each other. And Minister of State Karl-Josef Laumann made the statement: if you don’t have the audit office on your ass after the crisis, you’ve done everything wrong.

So no editing required?

We must distinguish between decisions made during the crisis and dogmatism after it. If you come from City Hall, you’re smarter. Therefore, the next German Bundestag must do what he sees fit; but he must understand that almost everyone who took responsibility in a difficult situation did their best. Maybe that wasn’t always good enough, but overall we haven’t been that bad so far.

Speeches can make history, your speech on the Bonn-Berlin relocation is one of them. Have you heard such a speech in the past four years?

You put me in a stupid situation… (laughs). There have been many good speeches, usually the best when we debated far from group discipline. And then, of course, there was the Chancellor’s television speech about Corona. Many people will remember this.