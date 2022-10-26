Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty 2023 release date confirmed

Wo Lengthy: Fallen Dynasty, KOEI TECMO and Group Ninja’s upcoming motion title, obtained some model new info this morning. Followers can now look ahead to an early 2023 launch date for the upcoming Soulslike recreation set in Han-era China. The builders additionally revealed what followers can count on within the recreation’s Digital Deluxe Version, the Steelbook, and early buy bonuses.

The Han Dynasty is on the snapping point, and it’s going to be as much as a anonymous soldier, a militiaman, to move out and survive the Three Kingdoms period. The upcoming Soulslike will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Sequence X|S consoles within the coming yr.

Wo Lengthy: Fallen Dynasty is confirmed for a 2023 launch date

Wo Lengthy: Fallen Dynasty is the following main motion RPG from KOEI TECMO and Group Ninja, and its builders revealed that it’s coming in March 2023. On March 3, 2023, this darkish fantasy model of the Later Han period will come to life on quite a lot of consoles.

There’ll, after all, be a Normal model of the sport, however there will probably be a Digital Deluxe Version obtainable on the identical time. The value was not revealed, however the contents of the Deluxe Version of Wo Lengthy: Fallen Dynasty have been detailed.

Digital Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Three DLC packs (to be launched later)

Season Move/DDX bonus: Qinglong Armor

Whereas the contents of the Season Passes will not be detailed at size, gamers will be capable to look ahead to new generals, new demons, new situations, new phases, new weapon varieties, and rather more. The Qinglong Armor can be a reference to the Azure Dragon, one of many 4 Chinese language constellations, one of many 4 gods.

Anybody who purchases the bodily or digital variations of Wo Lengthy: Fallen Dynasty earlier than March 16 will even obtain the “Baihu Armor”. Early purchasers of the digital model will obtain the “Zhuque Armor” as nicely.

Baihu interprets into “White Tiger”, a deity that was worshipped within the Han Period. Zhuque is the Vermilion Chicken, just like a Phoenix, and, very similar to White Tiger, is without doubt one of the 4 Symbols of the Chinese language constellations.

A limited-edition Steelbook model of the sport will probably be obtainable as nicely, with a collectible case and a pair of bonus DLC gadgets. The “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong” will probably be part of the Steelbook. Zhurong was a god of fireside, and an necessary character within the Three Kingdoms period, whereas Gonggong was a god of water.

There are many armor bonuses on the market for gamers considering Wo Lengthy: Fallen Dynasty as it’s scheduled for launch on March 3, 2022. The upcoming Soulslike recreation will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X|S, and PC platforms.



