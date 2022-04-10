It’s John Miller! Us Weekly told us that Jennifer Garner is dating a 40-year-old businessman after she split from Ben Affleck.

John Miller is the author of this text. Jen Garner met her new boyfriend, John Miller, at CaliBurger in Pasadena on February 20, 2018. Miller is a CaliBurger board member. Zumapress.com and MEGA TheMegaAgency.com are two websites for news.

1. He owns a business.

Miller is the CEO and chairman of Cali Group, a tech company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants. Cali Group also owns Miso Robotics. If you’re a fan of hamburgers, you might have heard of the “Flippy” tool, which is used to do things that are usually done by hand, like flipping burgers on an open flame.

2. He met Garner’s kids

A source says 46-year-old ALIAS alum introduced Miller to Miller’s two daughters, 12 and 9 years old. She also introduced him to her 6-year-old son, Samuel Miller. She is no longer his wife, but they have two children together, a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. In Jennifer Garner’s life, she has a new boyfriend.

3. He’s still married.

It was in 2014 that Miller and concert violinistCampbell broke up after nine years of marriage. They haven’t yet finished their divorce. There is a source who says that the couple is waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork before they can get back together again. Probably, Garner knows this, because her divorce from Affleck didn’t come to an end until the middle of this month, more than three years after they broke up.

