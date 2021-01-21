Witness Steady growth of Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2021 to 2028 with topmost key players like Agility; Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services

Transporting healthcare products by air needs the establishment of complex logistical methods to maintain a pharmaceutical shipment’s integrity. It requires specific equipment, storage facilities, harmonized handling procedures and, above all, strong cooperation among the cold chain partners.

A pharmaceutical is any kind of drug used for medicinal purposes, like cough syrup or sleeping pills. You may have heard of a pharmacy, which is a place where you can buy medicinal drugs, or a pharmacist, which is a person who prepares those drugs.

Logistics is used more broadly to refer to the process of coordinating and moving resources people, materials, inventory, and equipment – from one location to storage at the desired destination. The term logistics originated in the military, referring to the movement of equipment and supplies to troops in the field.

This market report is a thorough analysis of the existing situation and the anticipated condition for Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. Investigation for gathering the content for this report is done in depth and meticulously. Present scenarios, past progress, global recognition and future prospects of the market is offered in this report. Main strategies, market shares, products of the companies and investments in the market is also mentioned in detail.

Agility; Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services; Continental Cargo OU; CEVA Logistics; Schenker AG; Deutsche Post AG; FedEx; Kerry Logistics Network Limited; LifeConEx; Genco Shipping & Trading; AGRO Merchants Group; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; DSV; VersaCold Logistics Services; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; KUEHNE + NAGEL; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; Stellar; SF Express; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Pharmaceutical Logistics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type:-

Cold Chain,

Non Cold Chain

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Application:-

Chemical Pharma,

Bio-Pharma,

Specialized Pharma

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Geography Analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

