With this series, Marvel Studios will correct one of the MCU’s biggest mistakes

While the Loki series just ended in a finale that surprised many viewers, today we look back on one of the MCU’s most ambitious projects, despite the fact that it hardly seems to attract any attention.

A series that we can wrongly ignore

Since the release of WandaVision on Disney +, Marvel Studios fans have found that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has succeeded in transforming it into TV series. While many have questioned the MCU’s ability to renew itself after the blow of Avengers: Infinity War / Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige has shown that he’s more ambitious than ever.

Loki is over after six episodes and viewers are waiting for the next television productions on the Disney Group’s platform. Among them, let’s see the animated series What If …? quote who recently revealed their enticing trailer, but also Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, or even Secret Invasion. But a series project that has been forgotten by fans still deserves our full attention. This is the Armor Wars franchise.

Announced a few months ago during the last Disney Investor Day, the Armor Wars series will focus on the character from War Machine, played by Don Cheadle. James Rhodes has been present since Iron Man 2 and is a very secondary figure in the MCU serving as a side kick to Iron Man and ultimately having very little weight in the overall storyline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without a doubt, the character is one of the most underrated. One of the biggest mistakes in the MCU that the series will therefore correct. Actor Don Cheadle recently spoke out on the matter, telling our colleagues at Entertainment Weekly:

The great thing is that what is happening is on a whole new level. For the first time it will be the opportunity to find out who he really is and what motivates him.

Giving consistency to the character of War Machine has become particularly important to Marvel for two reasons. First off, now that the public has come to terms with Tony Stark’s death at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel will no doubt seek to bring War Machine to the fore. With this scheme of Stark Industries technology falling into the hands of disreputable people, Rhodes will no doubt question the role of protector of Tony’s legacy, in which it would be too easy to imprison him.

Lots of promises

Beyond these already tempting promises, which would bring Armor Wars closer to the Falcon and Winter Soldier series, the series should also deal with unfortunately somewhat remote topics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in particular move back to the front from the Sokovia Accords stage, in the center of the film Captain America: Civil War. If the Sokovia chords were mentioned at the beginning of the Black Widow movie, they ultimately mean little and mostly serve as a somewhat crude tool for concluding the story. Will the Armor Wars franchise allow the Sokovia Accords to be challenged by a character who once defended them? An interesting track to say the least.

Note that many fans and many commentators expect the series to prepare the ground for Ironheart, which was created in 2016. We can imagine that the arrival of the character as well as many others like Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series will give rise to the creation of the Young Avengers.

After all, like the films Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War (not to mention the Studio Brothers’ Secret Wars project), the Armor Wars series could be high enough to include multiple Avengers. If part of the aim of the series is to challenge the Sokovia Accords, then no doubt the presence of other comrades of James Rhodes will be required. We are particularly thinking of Captain Marvel, who could make a stop on Earth between two intergalactic missions, especially to help out his friend Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. In fact, we remember James Rhodes and Carol Denvers having a romantic relationship in the comics, and Marvel Studios has every interest in shaping their relationship so that it doesn’t fall like a fly in the ointment.

In short, you will understand, we firmly believe that the Armor Wars series, slated for 2022, will be very important to the rest of the MCU and we can’t wait to discover it. And you ?