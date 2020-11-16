With this good plan, less than 300 euros are possible for a 4K HDR LED TV with Android TV

If you are looking for a 4K LED TV, you will find a very interesting offer for a model from Toshiba with Android TV and many certifications.

Toshiba 50UA2063DG: Android TV with 4K

The Toshiba 50UA2063DG is a television with Android TV so you can enjoy the many applications available on the Google Play Store. So you can easily access your SVOD or music subscriptions like Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, Spotify and many others. In addition, you can also watch your favorite YouTubers using the official app or your favorite players on Twitch.

This model has a nice diagonal of 50 inches or about 126 cm with a 4K UHD resolution. It’s HDR, HLG and Dolby Vision compatible for a perfect picture. So you can enjoy your films, series, documentaries and shows from the comfort of your sofa.

In terms of connectivity, it has:

4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 composite audio / video input, 1 VGA video input, 1 optical digital audio output, 1 Ethernet port, 1 headphone jack

The Toshiba 50UA2063DG is a complete TV that will satisfy most. For the price, while it was 429 euros, it has just gone up to 299 euros! And if you want a gaming screen with the LG UltraGear, go HERE.

A minimum price Compatible with HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision, … Android TV for apps

