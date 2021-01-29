With that single word on his Twitter, he made traders lose $ 420 million in minutes

Maybe you’re on Twitter right now and have just seen that the hashtag #Bitcoin is trending right now. If you haven’t followed the story, you might be surprised. Elon Musk is behind this, and he hasn’t had much to do to bring it all to mind-boggling proportions. We’ll take stock immediately.

The change in Elon Musk’s biography

We know that a simple contribution from Elon Musk can literally change the performance of various companies. You must have read this famous question by now: “Can flapping the wings of a butterfly in Brazil cause a tornado in Texas?” Well, when it comes to Elon Musk flapping his wings, the answer is yes. The latter has indeed changed his brief biography on Twitter, replacing it with a single word: Bitcoin. See for yourself:

By including this word in his biography, Elon Musk supported the cryptocurrency in front of an audience of 43.7 million followers on Twitter. This move resulted in a spike in Bitcoin prices within minutes. The net worth rose to $ 32,000, then to $ 35,000, and finally rose to 37,299 (or around 30,746 euros).

Dad @elonmusk

My GOD … whatever this guy is keying becomes gold $ BTC pic.twitter.com/2pT25ZBBam

January 29, 2021

Unfortunately, not everyone was betting on the rise in Bitcoin prices, and some have lost a lot in the business.

Traders who have lost millions in a very short time

You should know that Bitcoin is inherently volatile. In early 2021, Bitcoin broke a record as it practically crossed the $ 40,000 mark before falling back and stabilizing at around $ 30,000. With Elon Musk, its price suddenly increased by 20%.

Conversely, some traders had bet on a fall in the price of Bitcoin and even borrowed capital to bet on the fall. All of a sudden these traders lost a lot. In particular, the traders at Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, have lost over $ 103 million since Elon Musk’s organic switch, including $ 57 million in the first 10 minutes alone. All in all, this change in bio resulted in a loss of $ 420 million for dealers who didn’t bet on the right horse.

The reaction from Elon Musk and internet users

Elon Musk commented on this matter with a simple but effective Twitter post:

In retrospect, it was inevitable

January 29, 2021

In retrospect, it was inevitable.

On Twitter, many internet users commented on Elon Musk’s gesture, expressing their surprise or admiration for so much influence:

Elon Musk Changed His Biography To #Bitcoin And Increased It By 20%

He is currently the most influential man in the world #Bitcoin #ElonMusk

January 29, 2021

Others obviously wanted to thank whoever helped raise the price of Bitcoin:

Thanks to @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/wtOsi6ezQ3

January 29, 2021

With this recent spike in the price of Bitcoin, there is no doubt that those desperate to get their hands on their missing Bitcoins will have to stand even more at the end of the abyss.