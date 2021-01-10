With or without a pandemic, Eurovision will take place

It’s official: with or without a pandemic, Eurovision will really take place this year

The confirmation came from the organization of the competition, which is scheduled for May.

The pandemic forced hundreds of events to be canceled in 2020, including the Eurovision Festival. However, the organization has already confirmed that this year’s edition will definitely take place.

“There will definitely be Eurovision … The competitive element will happen,” said Graham Norton, commentator on the competition, according to a message published by the BBC on Friday, January 8th.

At the same time, the organization will reaffirm Norton’s words. “We can confidently confirm that Eurovision will take place this year.”

In September 2020, the festival was already confirmed via the official Twitter account, which is planned for May 18th, 20th and 22nd, first the semifinals and then the finals.

“As promised, Eurovision will be back in 2021. We are working on four scenarios to ensure the competition takes place and a new winner is crowned on Saturday May 22nd,” the publication said.

It is known that the organization has four plans to hold Eurovision, depending on the situation of Covid-19 in Europe. According to the BBC, in case the artists cannot travel or need to be isolated when they arrive in the country, one of them goes through recorded performances.

“The recording takes place in real time (as in the competition) without having to edit the voice or part of the presentation after the recording.”