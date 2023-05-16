With New Weapons, Ukraine Has Much of What It Needs for Counteroffensive, Analysts Say

The brand new long-range missiles, assault drones and tanks and different armored autos that President Volodymyr Zelensky has secured from allies in current days will fulfill many, however not all, of the calls for for weapons that Ukraine mentioned it wants for a counteroffensive towards Russia.

Navy analysts consider a minimum of a number of the newest tranche of Western weapons will probably be rapidly despatched to the entrance traces to chop off Russian provide routes and to strike at their artillery programs and command facilities in Ukraine’s south and east. Others could also be delivered later, together with within the autumn or past, to assist Mr. Zelensky plan for future operations ought to the warfare proceed to pull on.

However the sturdy bundle — introduced as Mr. Zelensky visited 4 European capitals over the past three days — might sign that Western officers now consider Ukraine may retake vital swaths of territory within the counteroffensive, mentioned Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a former Danish military intelligence officer.

“We wouldn’t be committing this quantity of weapons to Ukraine at this level, if the pondering was that it was unlikely that they might succeed,” mentioned Mr. Kirkegaard, who’s now a senior fellow on the German Marshall Fund analysis group in Brussels.