With more than 5 million copies, God of War Ragnarok is now the fastest selling PlayStation franchise

Celebrations are in tow as Sony congratulates God of Battle (GoW) Ragnarok on being the quickest first-party launch title in all of PlayStation historical past. It continues to dominate gross sales data and earn important value determinations from followers and critics alike, shortly after its November 9 launch.

On the time of writing this text, Sony introduced that over 5.1 million copies of the sport have been offered in its launch week, a formidable feat by itself.

PlayStation Twitter congratulates Santa Monica Studios on God of Battle Ragnarok reaching a record-breaking excessive

PlayStation has revealed the next particulars relating to the sport’s wildly profitable launch:

5.1 million copies have been offered all through the sport’s launch week.

The sport can be the fastest-selling first-party launch in the complete PlayStation lineup to this point.

It is usually a franchise report for the God of Battle sequence.

Commenting on the identical, gamers had been extremely ecstatic concerning the announcement, congratulating the sequence and developer Santa Monica Studios for his or her achievement.

What’s God of Battle Ragnarok?

GoW Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018’s God of Battle, which is a delicate reboot of the GoW saga. It takes place in historic Scandinavia as gamers embark on a journey with Kratos and his son, Atreus, throughout the 9 Realms.

Kratos and Atreus should thwart Ragnarok collectively whereas defying destiny (Picture through Sony)

The daddy and son should forge their future collectively within the midst of the tip of the world (Ragnarok) whereas making an attempt to defy destiny on this brand-new action-adventure sport.

It’s a daring redirection of the sequence and was met with common acclaim from critics and followers alike. God of Battle Ragnarok can be the ultimate entry within the Norse saga for Kratos. The sport was developed by Santa Monica Studios and revealed by Sony Interactive Leisure. The unique first-party title options improved fight and gameplay over its predecessor.

Ragnarok was launched on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

The success of the sport is bound to comply with within the upcoming weeks, and it’s also a prime sport of the 12 months contender for 2022. Gamers can comply with Sportskeeda for extra updates and information relating to God of Battle Ragnarok.



