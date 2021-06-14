With innovation to leverage, Automotive Climate Control Market to swing above average!

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Introduction

Climate control in a car is a system that keeps the temperature inside the car comfortable and moderate for the passengers. It is also called as integrated Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning system or HVAC system. An automobile has to be operated in various weather conditions and subjected to environmental changes such as scorching heat, snow and heavy downpours. The function of the automotive climate control is to maintain a comfortable temperature irrespective of the external climatic conditions. The key function is to provide fresh air from outside into the cabin, recirculate the cabin air and pass it through HVAC back into the cabin.

HVAC system was first introduced in 1960s and was considered as a great feature at that time. Today, air conditioners are fitted in almost all the entry-level vehicles but the desire for more comfort and luxury has led to the development of advanced automotive climate control system. Automotive climate control is a complex system and comprises of five components- evaporator, compressor, condenser, receiver and fluid transport with expansion device. Evaporator is a heat exchange device that performs two important functions of heat absorption and boiling of all the refrigerant to vapour. Compressor is said to be the heart of any air conditioning system. It circulates the refrigerant gas and compresses the vapour to high superheat vapour. It performs the critical function of superheating, circulation and removal of latent heat. The condenser cools the ambient air and liquefies the refrigerant gas.

The growing popularity of multi-zone climate control in luxury cars will propel the automotive climate control market growth.

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Drivers & Restraints

The automotive climate control market is heavily reliant on automobile manufacturing and sale. Increasing demand for automobiles from developing countries such as China, India and Brazil is a major driver for automotive climate control market. China is a major country in passenger vehicle production whereas, the U.S. tops the list for commercial vehicles. The global automotive climate control market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate amid growing industrial activities and urbanization. Changing customer demand and need for better driving comfort is another factors driving the demand for automotive climate control system. High maintenance cost and chances of technical failure are considered as some of the restraints of this market. Supplying high comfort features at a reasonable cost is an opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers of automotive climate controls. Strick emission norms and increasing pressure to use eco-friendly refrigerants are some of the burning issues in this market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13909

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology Automatic

Manual On the basis of vehicle type Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

For critical insights on this market, request for ask an expert here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/13909

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Regional Outlook

As of 2015, APEJ leads the global automotive climate control market, owing to increasing population, rapid industrialisation and aggressive expansion of manufacturing sector. North America and Eastern Europe are another prominent markets exhibiting steady growth in terms of demand for automotive climate control. Countries such as the U.S, Germany, China, Japan and India have significant market shares. Middle East, Latin America and Africa are expected to have decent shares and are expected to expand with significant CAGRs over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Climate Control Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive climate control market identified across the value chain include:

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Mahle GmbH

Valeo SA

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Keihin Corporation

Japanese Climate Systems Corporation

Air International Thermal Systems

Subros Limited

Eberspächer Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13909

About us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com