With curvature of innovation set to expand, Bicycle Light Market set to transform!

Market Overview

Rider safety and protection have emerged to be of paramount importance due to the growing bicycle sporting culture, continuous upsurge in bicycle fleet and rising demand for sports and mountain bicycles. Bicycle lights are expected to emerge as important products in the bicycle accessory market. The growth of bicycle industries, owing to heavy traffic and congestion, has led to higher adoption of bicycle accessories, which help in providing safety to the rider and enhance the quality of riding experience. Bicycle accessories are expected to emerge as important components in the growing bicycle industries.

Moreover, bicycle lights have been perceiving a surge in demand more recently, owing to growth in the bicycle industry and easy availability of products. Increase in bicycle racing events and bicycle riding organizations has unfolded new opportunities for the growth of the bicycle lights market.

Production Definition & Segmentation

A bicycle light is a bicycle accessories used to ensure the comfort and safety of the rider at night. Bicycle lights and reflectors are necessary installations for a rider to cycle on a public road after dark. Bicycle lights include front lamps, rear lamps, flashing lights, rear reflectors, pedal reflectors, etc. The market for bicycle light can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

By mounting type: Headlight

Rear Safety Lights

Side Safety Lights By bicycle type: Road

Mountain

Sports By sales channel: Offline Stores

Online Stores

Regional Market Outlook

The global bicycle light market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India and the Middle East and Africa. Regional demand dynamics can be directly correlated with the demand for bicycles. China is expected to remain dominant in terms of sales and demand for bicycle lights, owing to the increasing sales of bicycles. Europe is also expected to witness a high penetration rate, owing to the rising bicycle fleet in the region. North America is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing tourism activities and the several government norms regarding cycling on pubic roads after dark without light in the region. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for bicycle lights from bicycle users.

Global Bicycle Light Market Key Players

Key players in the global bicycle light market are:

Garmin Ltd.

Cygolite

Cateye Co., Ltd.

GACIRON

Goldmore Co., Ltd.

Lord Benex

Knog

Smart Bike Light

NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems

Blackburn

Schwinn

Serfas

Lezyne

Sense.

LEDbyLITE

Key Data Points Covered In The Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the bicycle light market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the bicycle light market and their potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Technology roadmap involved, from inception period to present date

Detailed value chain analysis of the bicycle light market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global bicycle light market

In-depth pricing analysis by key product segments, regions and major bicycle light market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global bicycle light market

Analysis of the global bicycle light market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key bicycle light market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the bicycle light market

