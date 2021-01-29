With a new mod you can find other Zelda games in BOTW

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild quickly established itself as a Nintendo Switch classic and, more generally, a classic in the video game world. To spice up the game, there are mods and there are many: Modders love Breath of the Wild. There has been a lot of talk lately about the development of a new mod and we can easily understand it! It’s good to find elements of the previous opus in Breath of the Wild.

Mods on Breath of the Wild

As we told you, modders love BOTH. Some modders have already decided in the past to add a simple mod, such as introducing a new character into the BOTW universe. For example, a modder named Lynard Killer had previously introduced Bowsette instead of Link.

Others do not hesitate to simply throw Hyrule into total chaos with their mods. For example, a seasoned gamer decided to play with fire with 30 mods and the result was pretty epic as one might expect.

Today we wanted to tell you about a brand new mod that will allow you to find the atmosphere of other Zelda games in the world of Breath of the Wild. A little revolution!

The new Waikuteru Mod

The modder Waikuteru, specialist in the game Breath of the Wild, is definitely on the right track. The latter has actually once again proven his talents in modding in a new video. Thanks to him, it is now actually possible to recreate other Zelda games in the Breath of the Wild universe. Waikuteru demonstrated this by bringing in a little piece of Skyward Sword (the town of Celesbourg to be precise) with floating waterfalls and an extremely specific color palette. We let you see what there is:

In this video, Waikuteru explains to viewers how he and his colleagues achieved such a result. He explains:

Several worlds are accessible in Breath of the Wild: the normal earth world which you can see in the background, the world in which you enter a shrine called MainFieldDungeon, AocField (this is a new world added with The Master Trials DLC has been). . The MainField is divided into 80 map sections.

In other words, Waikuteru tells us how, thanks to the division of the MainField, he found seemingly unused areas of the Master Trials DLC from Breath of the Wild. His method was to drop the desired items from Celesbourg in AocField, a huge layer with few features that contains the additional areas of the DLC in question. Thanks to that, you can even find the Celesbourg bazaar!

In theory (and apparently in practice) it also means that the modding opportunities for Breath of the Wild are much greater now than they were before. Heaven (Ward Sword) is the limit.