With a Hand From the U.S. Military, Aid Finally Reaches a Syrian Camp

Over the course of Syria’s lengthy struggle, a distant desert camp for 1000’s of displaced folks grew within the shadow of an American army base, simply out of attain of Syrian authorities forces.

The Rukban camp, a couple of miles from the US base at al-Tanf in southeastern Syria, ended up nearly lower off from assist largely due to closed borders and a Syrian authorities coverage to dam nearly all aid efforts for areas exterior its management. That has left a lot of its 8,000 residents, who stay in tents or mud houses, struggling to outlive with out enough meals and well being care.

One Syrian-American assist group labored for years to discover a option to ease their plight. In current days, the group has despatched a primary wave of critically wanted provides with the assistance of an obscure United States army provision referred to as the Denton Program. It lets American assist teams use out there area on U.S. army cargo planes to move humanitarian items comparable to meals and medical provides to authorized nations.