With 17 million votes, the best anime of the year was chosen

Crunchyroll has been organizing the Anime Awards every year for the past 6 years, and this year the ceremony took place on February 8, 2022. The awards at this ceremony recognize the best Japanese anime series to air in 2021, which cast more than 17 million votes this year, from more than 200 countries. The winners were determined by anime fans’ votes as well as by a committee of international judges, and today we invite you to discover the rankings.

1) Anime of the Year Category: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Attack on Titan Part 1 was voted Anime of the Year without much surprise. We invite you to discover the rest of the ranking in the different categories.

2) Best Boy Category: Bojji in the Kings Ranking

3) Best Girl category: Nobara Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen

4) Best Protagonist category: Odokawa in ODDTAXI

5) best antagonist category: eren jäger in attack on titan

6) Best Fighting Scene category: Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo vs. Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen

7) Best Director category: Baku Kinoshita in ODDTAXI

8) Best Animation category: Demon Slayer – The Infinity Train

9) Best Character Design category: Tadashi Hiramatsu in Jujutsu Kaisen

10) Category “Best Soundtrack”: Demon Slayer – The Infinity Train

11) Best Opening Category: Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1, with storyboard and direction by Yuichiro Hayashi for this opening

12) Best Ending category: Demon Slayer – the Infinity Train

13) Best Action category: Jujutsu Kaisen

14) Best Comedy Category: Komi searches for her words

15) Best Drama category: To Your Eternity

16) Best Fantasy Category: Me when reincarnated by Slime in Season 2

17) Category “Best Romance”: Horimiya

18) Category “Best Film”: Demon Slayer – The Infinity Train

19) Best Seiyû (Japanese Voice) category: Yuki Kaji (Eren Jäger) in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

20) Best Comedian category: Enzo Ratsito (Tanjiro Kamado) in Demon Slayer – The Infinity Train

And you, what do you think of these results? We’ll let you answer this question via our comments section! And Crunchyroll looks forward to seeing you next year for new voting and a new Anime Awards ceremony. Also, if you want to know the 15 most anticipated anime of 2022, you can refer to our previous article on the subject.