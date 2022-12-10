Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade release date and time for all regions (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC)
The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve will go stay on December 13/14, 2022. After weeks of anticipation and guesswork, veteran monster hunters and Witcher apprentices will not must guess the discharge date and time anymore.
The builders have offered the precise date and time for customers worldwide. Here is when The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen replace will go stay for customers all over the world:
Wanting on the launch occasions, PlayStation 5 house owners will have the ability to soar into the sport sooner than their PC/Xbox Sequence X/S counterparts. The one exceptions to this rule are areas comparable to Brasilia, Bogota, Mexico Metropolis, Los Angeles, and New York.
These taking part in on PC/Xbox Sequence X/S in London and Paris can even have the ability to soar into the sport alongside their PS counterparts. Sadly, for the remainder of the area, PlayStation 5 customers can be getting a headstart in-game. Hold in there, PC/Xbox Sequence X/S customers in Wellington!
Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve: Value, system necessities for PC, and preload
How a lot does the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve price?
As said by CD Projekt Pink, the next-gen improve is free for anybody who owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or the GOTY version. Moreover, the replace can even be for many who have by no means performed the sport and need to hop into the world of monster slaying submit the next-gen launch.
So as to add a cherry on high, CD Challenge Pink has additionally introduced a brand new DLC impressed by Netflix’s Witcher Sequence. This can even be made obtainable to gamers at no additional price. One of the best half about this freebie is it will not be unique to the next-gen model of the sport.
That mentioned, there’s one tiny catch with the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve; gamers who personal the disc version of the sport will want a next-gen console that has a disc-reader. In order that leaves out Xbox Sequence S and Ps 5 Digital Version house owners.
What are the PC necessities for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve?
CD Projekt Pink is but to disclose the precise system necessities for the next-gen improve. However, provided that it goes stay in 4 days, readers can anticipate to see some info quickly.
On condition that the improve will introduce 4K decision, HDR textures, ray tracing, and different graphical updates, it may be assumed that gamers will want a mid to high-tier rig to benefit from the sport with out efficiency points. For individuals who would not have a tool able to using the next-gen improve, the sport will also be performed on Nvidia GeForce Now.
Will there be any choice to preload The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve?
No, there won’t be an choice to preload the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve. As talked about by Marcin Momot, International Group Director for CD Projekt Pink, because the improve can be extra of a patch, there won’t be any preload choice.
That mentioned, gamers who’ve but to obtain the sport or plan to take action after the improve goes stay must wait patiently till it is achieved. For individuals who personal the sport and have a sluggish web connection, downloading it as quickly as attainable is greatest to avoid wasting time.