Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen upgrade release date and time for all regions (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC)

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve will go stay on December 13/14, 2022. After weeks of anticipation and guesswork, veteran monster hunters and Witcher apprentices will not must guess the discharge date and time anymore.

The builders have offered the precise date and time for customers worldwide. Here is when The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen replace will go stay for customers all over the world:

Area Platform – Date/Time PC/Xbox Sequence X/S PlayStation 5 Brasilia December thirteenth, 9 PM BRT December 14th, 12 AM BRT Bogota December thirteenth, 7 PM COT December 14th, 12 AM COT Mexico Metropolis December thirteenth, 6 PM CST December 14th, 12 AM CST Los Angeles December thirteenth, 4 PM PST December 14th, 12 AM PST New York December thirteenth, 7 PM EST December 14th, 12 AM EST London December 14th, 12 AM GMT December 14th, 12 AM GMT Paris December 14th, 12 AM CET December 14th, 12 AM CET Berlin December 14th, 1 AM MEZ December 14th, 12 AM MEZ Warsaw December 14th, 1 AM CET December 14th, 12 AM CET Riyadh December 14th, 3 AM AST December 14th, 12 AM AST Dubai December 14th, 4 AM GST December 14th, 12 AM GST Johannesburg December 14th, 2 AM SAST December 14th, 12 AM SAST New Delhi December 14th, 5:30 AM IST December 14th, 12 AM IST Beijing December 14th, 8 AM CST December 14th, 12 AM CST Seoul December 14th, 9 AM KST December 14th, 12 AM KST Tokyo December 14th, 9 AM JST December 14th, 12 AM JST Singapore December 14th, 8 AM SGT December 14th, 12 AM SGT Sydney December 14th, 11 AM AEDT December 14th, 12 AM AEDT Wellington December 14th, 1 PM NZDT December 14th, 12 AM NZDT

Wanting on the launch occasions, PlayStation 5 house owners will have the ability to soar into the sport sooner than their PC/Xbox Sequence X/S counterparts. The one exceptions to this rule are areas comparable to Brasilia, Bogota, Mexico Metropolis, Los Angeles, and New York.

These taking part in on PC/Xbox Sequence X/S in London and Paris can even have the ability to soar into the sport alongside their PS counterparts. Sadly, for the remainder of the area, PlayStation 5 customers can be getting a headstart in-game. Hold in there, PC/Xbox Sequence X/S customers in Wellington!

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve: Value, system necessities for PC, and preload

How a lot does the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve price?

As said by CD Projekt Pink, the next-gen improve is free for anybody who owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or the GOTY version. Moreover, the replace can even be for many who have by no means performed the sport and need to hop into the world of monster slaying submit the next-gen launch.

How you can get the Subsequent-gen Replace for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for FREE? Observe these steps:

1. Personal the sport.

How to get the Next-gen Update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for FREE?Follow these steps:1. Own the game.That's it! Even if you buy the game now, you'll be getting a free update!Note: to update the disc edition of the game you need a next-gen console that has a disc reader. https://t.co/UuyQRT6qA0

So as to add a cherry on high, CD Challenge Pink has additionally introduced a brand new DLC impressed by Netflix’s Witcher Sequence. This can even be made obtainable to gamers at no additional price. One of the best half about this freebie is it will not be unique to the next-gen model of the sport.

That mentioned, there’s one tiny catch with the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve; gamers who personal the disc version of the sport will want a next-gen console that has a disc-reader. In order that leaves out Xbox Sequence S and Ps 5 Digital Version house owners.

What are the PC necessities for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve?

CD Projekt Pink is but to disclose the precise system necessities for the next-gen improve. However, provided that it goes stay in 4 days, readers can anticipate to see some info quickly.

On condition that the improve will introduce 4K decision, HDR textures, ray tracing, and different graphical updates, it may be assumed that gamers will want a mid to high-tier rig to benefit from the sport with out efficiency points. For individuals who would not have a tool able to using the next-gen improve, the sport will also be performed on Nvidia GeForce Now.

Will there be any choice to preload The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve?

No, there won’t be an choice to preload the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next-gen improve. As talked about by Marcin Momot, International Group Director for CD Projekt Pink, because the improve can be extra of a patch, there won’t be any preload choice.

That mentioned, gamers who’ve but to obtain the sport or plan to take action after the improve goes stay must wait patiently till it is achieved. For individuals who personal the sport and have a sluggish web connection, downloading it as quickly as attainable is greatest to avoid wasting time.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee



