Witch on the Holy Night character PV trailer revealed, PS4 and Nintendo Switch demo available

Western visible novel followers have been ready for over a decade to play this one! Pic credit score: TYPE-MOON/Aniplex

The cult-classic PC visible novel — Witch on the Holy Evening (Mahoutsukai no Yoru) — will lastly make its strategy to the Nintendo Change and PlayStation 4. It’s an up to date model of 2012’s PC launch and boasts remastered high-definition visuals and full voice performing.

And the very best half, followers can get a style of this slick-looking visible novel proper now! Developer TYPE-MOON (behind Destiny/EXTRA File) and writer Aniplex have introduced the demo model that’s presently out there. You’ll discover the Witch on the Holy Evening on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Retailer. Nevertheless, save information from the demo model gained’t carry over to the complete paid model.

Digital releases of each variations will launch on December 8, 2022, worldwide. And Japan may even obtain a bodily launch on the identical day.

However North American followers that crave a bodily model gained’t be left within the chilly. Amazon is taking pre-orders for the Witch on the Holy Evening: Restricted Version for the Nintendo Change and PlayStation 4. Each variations price US$59.99 and can ship on January 27, 2023.

And lately, TYPE-MOON launched a personality PV trailer showcasing Touko Aozaki, which you’ll be able to watch beneath:

Moreover, Studio Ufotable (behind the upcoming Genshin Affect anime) introduced an anime movie adaptation based mostly on the 2012 visible novel model of Mahoutsukai no Yoru. You’ll be able to watch the teaser PV beneath:

What’s Witch on the Holy Evening about?

Aniplex has revealed the next story overview of the sport:

“Two witches dwell inside a mansion atop a hill. It’s the late Eighties, the twilight years of a vibrant and bustling period. A boy arrives within the metropolis solely to come across two witches dwelling within the current day. The boy leads a traditional life. One of many ladies is proud and dignified. The opposite lives hidden away, as if in slumber. Three stars in parallel orbit, fated by no means to fulfill. The story of how these three fully completely different characters come to dwell beneath one roof will quickly be revealed…”

Touko Aozaki is a robust magus that cares about her household’s magical lineage. Pic credit score: TYPE-MOON/Aniplex

Who’re the employees engaged on the sport?

We now have affirmation of the next Japanese voice actors:

Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki

Yusuke Kobayashi as Shizuki Sojuro

Kana Hanazawa as Usu Kuonji

Chika Anzai as Kumari Kaneka

Shohei Kajikawa as Hosuke Kinomi

Toshinari Fukamachi as Tsukushi Tobimaru

Ruriko Aoki as Touko Aozaki

Atsumi Tanezaki as Lou-Beowulf

Akiha Matsui as Yuika Shuse

Shizuka Ito as Rikka Sukase

Hiromichi Tezuka as Eri Fumira

Followers can count on loads of lovely and mysterious scenes similar to this. Pic credit score: TYPE-MOON/Aniplex

And the next assume key growth roles:

Kinoko Nasu – Director and State of affairs

Hirokazu Koyama – Character Design, Key Animation, and Common Graphic Director

Takao Sogetsu Shimoetsu – Principal Graphic

Takashi Takeuchi, BLACK, Otoyuki Sunatori – Graphics

Tsukurimonoji – Route and Script

Yuro – Principal Background Artist

Kiyobee AZ-UME – Program

Hideyuki Fukasawa, Keita Haga, James Harris, hil – Music

WINFANWORKS – Emblem Design

Tokuro Sasaya, Ukan Todaka, OKSG – Manufacturing Assist

TYPE-MOON – Planning and Manufacturing

Witch on the Holy Evening needs to be some of the promising upcoming visible novel releases. Let’s hope this up to date launch will fulfill present and new followers alike. Keep tuned!