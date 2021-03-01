Wires And Cables Market 2021 Insights and Outlook- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Prysmian Group, Furukawa Electric, Leoni AG

Global Wires And Cables Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Wires And Cables industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that Wires And Cablesificantly affects the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The global wires and cables market is expected to grow from $213.38 billion in 2020 to $232.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $308.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The wires and cables market consists of the sales of new wires and cables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture insulated fiber optic cables which are network cables containing strands of glass fibers inside an insulated case, and coaxial cables and other insulated nonferrous wires which are copper and aluminum wires used by industries including energy, automotive, telecoms and others. The wires and cables market does not include sales from services, repair and maintenance of wires and cables. The wires and cables market is segmented into coaxial cables; fiber optical cable and other cables.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Other Cables; Fiber Optical Cable; Coaxial Cables

2) By End-Use Industry: Energy; Telecommunications; Building & Construction; Industrial Manufacturing; Automotive; Medical Equipment; Others

3) By Sales Channel: OEM; Aftermarket

4) By Mode: Online; Offline

Subsegments Covered: Insulated Cables; Shipboard Cables; Aircraft And Automotive Cables; Single-Mode Fiber Cable; Multimode-Fiber Cable

Companies Mentioned: Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd; Prysmian Group; Furukawa Electric; Leoni AG; Southwire Company LLC

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Wires And Cables indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global wires and cables market, accounting for 52% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global wires and cables market. Africa was the smallest region in the global wires and cables market.

The demand for miniature connectors is growing rapidly in industries such as mobile technology, aerospace, defense and medical equipment to enhance connectivity and minimize space in electrical and electronic devices. Miniature connectors also known as micro connectors include subminiature, micro miniature and ultra-micro miniature connectors. Micro connectors are rectangular cross sections that carry power and data. Miniature connectors can handle about 10 Gbps data and advance miniature board to board connectors can handle about 20 Gbps data. For instance, some of the major companies offering miniature connectors include AMETEK, Omnetics, Amphenol and molex.

Technological advances in the communication industry are expected to be a key driver of the wires and cables market. Advances in fiber optic networks, and rising investments in high-capacity network infrastructure and wired broadband technologies will lead to an increase in the demand for fiber optic cables. Fiber optic cables support higher bandwidths and faster data transmission than standard coaxial cables. Therefore, an increase in fiber optics demand will support the manufacturers of new and advanced fiber optic cables.

