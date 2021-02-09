Wireless Testing Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2021 – SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Dekra SE

“The Wireless Testing Market Research Report” examines the existing as well as sequential performance of the worldwide market. The report also calculates the forthcoming status of Wireless Testing market based on thorough analysis. By providing exploratory techniques such as, qualitative and quantitative analysis the report presents a comprehensive analysis of market progression. The report provides Graphical presentation of information through charts, (graphs, diagrams as well as pictures) and easy understanding of the market to readers.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The wireless testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.25% over the forecast period (2020 -2025).

Prominent Players in the global Wireless Testing market are –

SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Dekra SE, Anritsun Corporation, Keysight Technolgies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Viavi Solutions, TUV SUD Akademie GmbH, EXFO Inc and Other.

Industry News:

– March 2020 – Keysight Technologies launched the Keysight N9021B MXA X-Series Signal Analyzer that offers design validation and manufacturing engineers, along with superior phase noise performance at comparatively higher frequencies. The solution also includes software that has the ability to improve workflows while meeting 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) compliance standards.

– June 2019 – Keysight Technologies acquired PRISMA Telecom Testing. With this acquisition, the company planned to offer a comprehensive, innovative 5G solution portfolio for advanced communications.

Segmentation by type:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

GPS / GNSS

4G / LTE

5G

Other Technologies

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Medical Devices

Aerospace and Defense

Other Applications

This report also splits the market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East, and Africa

This Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis Of:

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Key Market Trends

The IT and Telecommunication Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– In the recent past ten years, the telecommunication industry witnessed a growth in the number of cellular network subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, innovation is moving toward faster and more actively responsive connections. Therefore, the testing equipment is increasingly needed in the span of these domains, starting at the design stage for test and validate the design and at the R&D stage for performing pre-conformance testing, manufacturing built to test, and optimizing the performance of the deployed network with the cellular network.

– LTE is the one of most popular wireless technologies worldwide till date, with the highest number of deployments. In advent to this, due to the evolution of LTE-A and LTE-A Pro (LTE Advanced and LTE Advanced Pro) for offering higher bandwidth range and multi-gigabyte data rates, the vendors are increasingly using these wireless testers for optimizing LTE performance to 4.9G.

– In terms of 5G, the network is rapidly gaining traction in the telecommunication industry, due to its capability to enhance the massive machine-to-machine communication with extremely low latency. Also, the 5G device manufacturers are needed to comply with the latest 5G NR compliance, which is further driving the demand for a wireless tester in the industry. According to 5G Americas, the number of 5G subscribers is estimated to increase from 0.7 million to 1.3 billion by 2023. This is determined to drive the studied markets growth.

Some key points of Wireless Testing Market research report:

Business description – A detailed Overview of the Wireless Testing Industry.

Telescopic Outlook – The Global Wireless Testing Market report offers product overview, Wireless Testing share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.

Market Dynamics – Readers are provided with comprehensive analysis of market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Key Competitors – Wireless Testing Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Major Products – Wireless Testing brands, services, and products of the company.

Readability – Wireless Testing market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.

Expert Analysis – Sales revenue, Future Strategies, Innovation and Technological trends, factors impacting development, SWOT.

the Wireless Testing Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Wireless Testing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

