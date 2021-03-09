Wireless Testing Market 2021 Precise Outlook –Dekra SE, Anritsun Corporation, Keysight Technolgies

The Global Wireless Testing Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The wireless testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.25% over the forecast period (2020 -2025).

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355798/wireless-testing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global Wireless Testing Market are SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Dekra SE, Anritsun Corporation, Keysight Technolgies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Viavi Solutions, TUV SUD Akademie GmbH, EXFO Inc. and Other

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Keysight Technologies launched the Keysight N9021B MXA X-Series Signal Analyzer that offers design validation and manufacturing engineers, along with superior phase noise performance at comparatively higher frequencies. The solution also includes software that has the ability to improve workflows while meeting 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) compliance standards.

– June 2019 – Keysight Technologies acquired PRISMA Telecom Testing. With this acquisition, the company planned to offer a comprehensive, innovative 5G solution portfolio for advanced communications.

Key Market Trends

The IT and Telecommunication Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– In the recent past ten years, the telecommunication industry witnessed a growth in the number of cellular network subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, innovation is moving toward faster and more actively responsive connections. Therefore, the testing equipment is increasingly needed in the span of these domains, starting at the design stage for test and validate the design and at the R&D stage for performing pre-conformance testing, manufacturing built to test, and optimizing the performance of the deployed network with the cellular network.

– LTE is the one of most popular wireless technologies worldwide till date, with the highest number of deployments. In advent to this, due to the evolution of LTE-A and LTE-A Pro (LTE Advanced and LTE Advanced Pro) for offering higher bandwidth range and multi-gigabyte data rates, the vendors are increasingly using these wireless testers for optimizing LTE performance to 4.9G.

– In terms of 5G, the network is rapidly gaining traction in the telecommunication industry, due to its capability to enhance the massive machine-to-machine communication with extremely low latency. Also, the 5G device manufacturers are needed to comply with the latest 5G NR compliance, which is further driving the demand for a wireless tester in the industry. According to 5G Americas, the number of 5G subscribers is estimated to increase from 0.7 million to 1.3 billion by 2023. This is determined to drive the studied markets growth.

North America to Witness the Largest Market Share

– The growing demand for wireless technology in the automotive industry has also surged the need for wireless testing in the industry. Spectrum analyzers are highly being used to meet automotive radar test requirements. The spectrum analyzer is ideal equipment on the production floor for these high-frequency applications. Housing the most prominent global automotive players (13 major automotive manufacturers) and wireless testing vendors, including (Keysight, Viavi, and EXFO, among others) in the region is expected to emerge as a source for innovation, and it is estimated to hold the significant market share.

– According to the American Automotive Policy Council, in the past five years, the exports from the automotive sector were valued at USD 692 billion, and the automotive industry alone contributes to 3% of the regions GDP, which effectively contributes to the growth of the market studied. To gain market share, the companies in the area are actively making product innovations. For instance, The Keysight E8740A automotive radar signal analysis and generation solution facilitates the analysis and generation of automotive radar signals across the 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz radar frequencies, and it possesses the capability to address growing bandwidths of 5 GHz and beyond.

– The consumer electronics industry has also seen significant growth in the region. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the United States witnessed sales of the smartphone worth USD 77.5 billion in 2019. In September 2019, the Federal Communications Commission authorized more than USD 112.2 million during the next decade to expand broadband to about 48,000 unserved rural homes and businesses.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355798/wireless-testing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=74

Highlights of the Wireless Testing Market Report:

Detailed overview of Wireless Testing Market

Market Changing Wireless Testing market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Wireless Testing market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Wireless Testing Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Wireless Testing Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Wireless Testing industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355798?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com