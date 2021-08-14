Wireless Slate Market Size, Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wireless Slate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global wireless slate market share exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A wireless slate refers to a device used to control the computer connected to an interactive whiteboard or projector screen. It consists of a touch-sensitive surface attached with a stylus pen that allows the users to write and draw with digital ink, access files and operate on-screen applications. The wireless slate functions as a computer control peripheral, such as a mouse or keyboard; however, it can be operated from anywhere within a range of 50 meters. As a result, wireless slates have gained popularity across classrooms, corporate board rooms, sports training rooms, and broadcasting studios.

Global Wireless Slate Market Trends:

The global wireless slate market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for collaborative learning and interactive classrooms across educational institutions. Wireless slates enable students to perform activities and send information to the instructor’s system. As a result, interactive classrooms equipped with advanced hardware, projectors, personal computers, and interactive boards are increasingly replacing traditional teaching boards. Wireless slates also complement various devices and support pedagogical methodologies, problem-based learning, and flipped classrooms. Moreover, several organizations are rapidly adopting advanced technologies, including wireless slates, for facilitating the ease of day-to-day activities. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, coupled with the growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), are positively influencing the market growth. Looking forward, the market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

  • C3 IT Xperts
  • Califone
  • Eagan TeamBoard Inc.
  • Elmo USA Corp.
  • Genee Group (Microsoft)
  • Hitachi
  • Boxlight
  • Promethean World Ltd.
  • Recordex USA
  • Speechi and Turning Technologies.

Wireless Slate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, deployment type and application.

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud-Based

Market Breakup by Application:

  • Primary Education
  • Secondary and Higher Education
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Reports:

