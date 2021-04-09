Wireless Sensors Market Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2025: Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated

The Wireless Sensors Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Wireless Sensors market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Wireless Sensors market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Wireless Sensors Market was valued at USD 3687.8 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 24.2% during the period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Wireless Sensors Market: Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Siemens AG, Interlogix Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Point Six Wireless LLC (Mesa Laboratories Inc.), Pasco Scientific, Monnit Corporation, Phoenix Sensors LLC, and others.

Market Overview:

Wireless sensors offer several advantages, such as accuracy and reliability, with the help of various innovative technologies, such as RFID and Bluetooth, and the potential to make electronic devices easy to integrate. As a result, they gained significant traction in the past few years. These sensors are mostly used in factory settings for data monitoring of production flow. These also find applications in defense, building automation, and other industries, like materials handling and food and beverage. Due to the increasing quest for new energy sources, government regulations, renewable energy development, and rapid technological advancements, the wireless sensors market are propelling.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– June 2020 – Salesforce and Siemens announced a strategic partnership to develop a new workplace technology suite that will support businesses globally and safely reopen and deliver future experiences for physical workplaces. Siemens plans to contribute technology from its Smart Infrastructure portfolio, which includes IoT solutions company Enlighted and workplace experience solution Comfy. Data is collected several times per second by cloud-connected smart sensors from Enlighted.

– February 2020 – Schneider Electric has announced a range of flexible digital services for modern and smart offices, called EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor. EcoStruxure Workplace Advisor will use real-time data from wireless sensors to facilitate flexible workplaces, improve employee health, and effectively manage facility services. Furthermore, health analyses should help enhance the well-being of users of buildings and increase their productivity.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The application is currently driving North America’s wireless sensors market in the end-user segment and environmental impact on sensors. Manufacturers in the region are focusing on investing in R&D activities to improve the accuracy and reliability of these wireless sensors. Wireless sensors are utilized in factory settings for data monitoring, the flow of production, and other similar functions, as well as in building automation, defense, and other industries, like material handling and food and beverage. The increasing need for new energy sources, renewable energy development, government regulations, and rapid technological advancements are the key drivers that make the wireless sensors market grow lucratively.

– Further, industry participants emphasize product differentiation to avoid price competition. North America, at present, is the largest market in the wireless sensors market. It accounts for around 35% market share of the wireless sensors market and is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. In February 2020, Kryton International Inc., a company known for innovative and valuable concrete technologies, launched its new Maturix smart concrete sensors. The Maturix smart concrete sensor is one of the first truly wireless concrete monitoring sensors in North America. Fully wireless, Maturix sensors engage in transmitting data to a user’s internet-connected device anywhere globally.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Wireless Sensors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

