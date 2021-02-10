Wireless Sensor Network Market Forecast 2020-2027| With Impact Of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players- Huawei Technologies, NXP Semiconductors., STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity

The research and analysis conducted in Wireless Sensor Network Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Wireless Sensor Network industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Wireless Sensor Network Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Wireless sensor network market is to register a healthy CAGR of 17.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing smart devices, wearable equipment and remote monitoring requirement.

Market Definition: Global Wireless Sensor Network Market

Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) means a collection of temporally distributed and committed sensors to track and record environmental conditions and assemble data at a centralized place. WSNs evaluate ambient circumstances such as climate, noise, concentrations of pollution, moisture, velocity and orientation, stress, etc. Initially, WSNs were designed to enable military actions, but their implementation has been expanded to health, traffic, and several other customer and industrial regions.

Market Drivers:

Increasing smart device and wearable equipment market is contributing to the growth of the market

Rising remote monitoring requirement is boosting the growth of the market.

Minimal cost of manufacturing wireless sensor network and easier installation is propelling the growth of the market.

Gaining popularity in industrial wireless sensor network is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Data protection and security issues are hampering the growth of the market.

Complexity in wireless sensor network standardisation is restricting the growth of the market.

Limited resources in computing and interaction is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Wireless Sensor Network Market

By Offering

Hardware Processors Microcontrollers Microprocessors Digital Signal Processors Application Processors Connectivity Ics Sensors Memories On-Chip Memories Off-Chip Memories Software Platforms Device Management Application Management Network Management Software Solutions Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Solutions Data Management Remote Monitoring Systems Network Bandwidth Management Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance



By Sensor Type

Ambient Light Sensors

Motion and Position Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Heart Rate Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Inertial Measurement Units (IMU)

Accelerometers

Blood Glucose Sensors

Image Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Carbon Monoxide Sensors

Blood Oxygen Sensors

Flow Sensors

Level Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

Others

By Connectivity Type

Ant+

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

ZigBee

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular Network

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (WHART)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module

ISA

Bluetooth/ Wlan

By End-User Industry

Building Automation Lighting Control Systems Hvac Control Systems Security & Access Systems Fire Protection Systems Smart Meters

Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smartwatches Smart Glasses Body Worn Cameras

Healthcare Portable Medical Devices Diagnostic & Therapy Device Wearable Devices

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In March 2018, LORD Corporation introduced a new wireless gateway solution. The new WSDA -2000 Wireless Sensor Data Aggregator links straight to the cloud high-speed sensor data. It involves the capacity to link directly to Sensor Cloud, an additional internet-based data system that enables consumers to upload, view and put warnings for large quantities of information which enables the customer to track and view sensor systems anywhere in the globe. With this launch the company has expanded its product portfolio as well as increased its market share.

In November 2017, Honeywell released a latest connected gas detector built to maintain manufacturing activities secure while allowing Bluetooth communication for quicker and simpler log on set-up, servicing and enforcement. The new fixed gas detector Sense point XRL controls industrial operations for particular hazardous gases like carbon monoxide or methane. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share

Competitive Analysis

Global Wireless sensor network market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Wireless sensor network market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Wireless sensor network market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors., STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity., Advantech Co., Ltd., ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Broadcom, Robert Bosch GmbH, EUROTECH, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Sensirion AG Switzerland, Dell, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SmartThings Inc., EpiSensor amongst others.

The Wireless Sensor Network market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Wireless Sensor Network market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Wireless Sensor Network market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Wireless Sensor Network market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Wireless Sensor Network. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

