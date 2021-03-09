Wireless Router Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2025

The Wireless Router Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The wireless router market was valued at USD 9751.88 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 15,442.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.4%, over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Wireless Router Market are D-Link Corporation, Belkin International Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Limited, Netgear Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Limited, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Mercury-PC, Buffalo Americas Inc., Edimax Technology Co. Limited, Amped Wireless and others.

Key Market Trends:

The Residential Sector is Expected to Register Significant Adoption

– The demand for the internet among various households has been increasing with the growth in connected devices. According to Intel estimates, the number of connected devices is expected to grow to 50 billion by 2020. Intel also estimated that the present average of 10 connected devices per household in 2016 is expected to grow to 50 devices, by 2020.

– Further, with local schools moving to remote learning and more parents working from home, due to the COVID-19 concerns, internet providers already noticed a shift in usage. Internet providers are aiming to capitalize on this opportunity. For instance, Comcast offers 60 days of free Internet Essentials service for household users that come under the (low income) category, for the package of USD 9.99 a month.

– Moreover, for the new and existing customers of the Internet Essentials service, the company is boosting the Internet Essentials speed from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps. Comcast provides a free self-install kit that includes a cable modem and a Wi-FI router. This healthy competition amongst the internet providers is expected to drive the demand for wireless routers from the residential sector in the future.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

