Wireless RFID Reader Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Wireless RFID Reader Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Wireless RFID Reader industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Wireless RFID Reader Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global wireless RFID reader market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Growth in retail industry and is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Wireless RFID reader or wireless RFID interrogators are devices which are usually linked with the RFID tags. Imagers, UHF, Bluetooth, HF, handheld etc. are some of the most common types of wireless RFID. These wirelesses RFID are usually used in the industries like government, logistics, automotive, manufacturing etc. These machines have antenna which radiate radio waves and accept the signal from the tag and send that information to the computer.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the retail industry is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing adoption of IoT will also drive the growth of this market

Rising demand for RFID reader from various end- user will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing safety awareness among population is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Wireless RFID Reader Market

By Operating System

o Android

o Windows

o Mac OS

o Others

By Type

o Fixed/ Wall Mounted

o Portable

By End- Users

o Asset Tracking

o Inventory Management

o Personnel Tracking

o Access Control

By Application

o Government

o Transportation & Logistics

o Retail

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Others

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, JADAK LLC announced that they are going to acquire ThingMagic so that they can provide advanced UHF and desktop reader products to their customers. JADAK will provide the healthcare customers of the ThingMagic with advanced products and expertise engineer in the RFID. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business in industrial, healthcare and retail market

In July 2016, STMicroelectronics announced that they have acquired AMS’s NFC and RFID reader product line. This will help the ST to create advanced highly-integrated secure NFC solutions for mobile and for a broad range of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The AMS will still maintain their ownership of AS3955 NFC interface chip (NFiC)

Competitive Analysis

Global wireless RFID reader market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wireless RFID reader market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global wireless RFID reader market are Alien Technology, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Bright Alliance Technology Limited, CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd., DAILY RFID CO.,LIMITED., FEIG ELECTRONIC, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Nedap N.V., Datalogic S.p.A., JADAK, MOJIX, Zebra Technologies Corp, Unitech Group, Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.,

Major Highlights of Wireless RFID Reader market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Wireless RFID Reader market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Wireless RFID Reader market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Wireless RFID Reader market.

