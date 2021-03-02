Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Emerging Players, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2026 | ABB Group, Emerson Electric Company, ESI, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc.

The Wireless Pressure Sensors Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Wireless Pressure Sensors market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Wireless Pressure Sensors market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Wireless Pressure Sensors market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Wireless Pressure Sensors industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Wireless Pressure Sensors market was valued at USD 691.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2803.5 million by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Wireless Pressure Sensors Market: ABB Group, Emerson Electric Company, ESI, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, OleumTech Corporation, Phoenix Sensors LLC, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd, Texas Instruments, Inc., Acuity Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends

Wireless Pressure Sensors to Witness an Increased Demand from the Automotive Industry

– The automotive segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to progression in technology, the demand for concept cars, and automation, among others. The automotive industry has been an important end-user segment for legacy pressure sensors. High quality and absolute reliability are always on the preference list of automotive manufacturing.

– To achieve the optimum condition regarding performance and system cost, the pressure sensors have been a prime choice in many critical applications. However, with emerging applications, such as vehicle dynamics control, offline navigation, external airbag deployments, tire pressure monitoring, etc., the use of wireless pressure sensors is becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry.

North America to Hold a Dominant Share

– North America is expected to hold a strong share of the global wireless sensors market over the forecast period. The U.S. is a primary country in this region, due to the presence of companies like Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, etc. Technological proliferation and advancements in nanotechnology and micro-technology are expected to propel the market growth in North America over the forecast period.

– Moreover, the growing demand for wireless sensors in the defense sector is anticipated to fuel market growth. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Defense estimated a budget of USD 13.7 billion for investing in technological development. These investments are expected to increase considering the technological advancements, which will further boost the wireless sensors market in the future years.

Recent developments in the market are –

– February 2019 – Honeywell announced the introduction of Aerospace’s hybrid-electric turbo generator that will power the first generation of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The hybrid power plant is an electrified version of its 1,100-shp HTS900 gas turbine engine used on Kopter’s SH09 light turbine helicopter and Eagle Copters Eagle 407HP conversion.

– October 2018 – Murata developed the world’s smallest 32.768 kHz MEMS resonator, which is expected to make a significant contribution to reducing the size and power consumption of IoT devices, wearable’s, and healthcare devices.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Wireless Pressure Sensors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

