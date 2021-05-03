Wireless Power Transmission Market 2021-2027 has Eventually Become Attractive | Humavox, Murata Manufacturing, Wi-Charge, Ossia, UBeam

The Wireless Power Transmission market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.21 Billion in 2019 to USD 16.94 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.72% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027

The base year for calculation in this Wireless Power Transmission Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are. This Wireless Power Transmission Market report is also all-embracing of the data which covers market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers & market restraints that are based on the SWOT analysis. A large scale Wireless Power Transmission Market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about the market status in the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Some of the major and emerging players profiled are Energous, WiTricity, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Murata Manufacturing, Wi-Charge, Ossia, Inc., UBeam, PowerbyProxi, Philips, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TDK Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., NuCurrent Inc., PowerbyProxi Ltd, ConvenientPower HK Ltd., Salcomp Plc., and Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Wireless Power Transmission Market

MarketDigits report on wireless power transmission market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Effectively, Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) is a new technology that is evolving around the world. Right now, the most common approach to wireless power transfer is through inductive coupling. The inductive coupling technique is used because it is actually the safest way to transmit wireless electricity, since it has a high degree of competence and a large amount of energy transmitted.

The conveniences of efficient charging systems, the need for efficient charging systems and the effect of non-certified and non-standardized products on industry quality leads to poor user experience are factors that drive the growth of the wireless power market. High costs of technology-based wireless power transmission systems are limiting the demand for wireless power transmission.

This wireless power transmission market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on MarketDigits wireless power transmission market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Scope and Market Size

Wireless power transmission market is segmented on the basis of technology, implementation, receiver application and transmitter application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on technology, the wireless power transmission market is segmented into near-field technology and far-field technology segments. The near-field technology segment is further sub-segmented into inductive, magnetic resonance and capacitive coupling/conductive. The far-field technology segment is further sub-segmented into microwave/RF and laser/infrared.

On the basis of implementation, the wireless power transmission market is classified into integrated and aftermarket.

On the basis of receiver application, the wireless power transmission market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, wearable electronics and notebooks.

On the basis of transmitter application, the wireless power transmission market is segmented into electric vehicle charging, furniture and industrial.

Wireless Power Transmission Market Country Level Analysis

Wireless power transmission market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, implementation, receiver application and transmitter application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific has demonstrated its supremacy over the world market in wireless power transmission. In many Asian countries the steady rise in wireless power transmission has allowed customers to have easy access to electricity, including in remote areas.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Wireless Power Transmission Market Share Analysis

Wireless power transmission market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to wireless power transmission market.

The major players covered in the wireless power transmission market report are SAMSUNG, Wi-Charge., Energous Corporation, HUMAVOX LTD, Semtech, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Murata Manufacturing Co, Philips N.V , uBeam, HUMAVOX LTD, Mojo Mobility, Mopar, Powermat, Powercast, Fulton Innovation LLC, TDK Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Ossia Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. MarketDigits analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

