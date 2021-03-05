Wireless Network Security Market Technology Growth and Development 2021 to 2026

The Global Wireless Network Security Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The wireless network security market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

– Devices, such as Amazon Echo, Kindle, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Google Nexus, Samsung Galaxy, Raspberry Pi 3, Xiaomi, and certain Asus and Huawei products, were tested positive for Kr00k vulnerability. Owing to such developments, the demand for wireless security is expected to become vital, especially in network-handling mission-critical workloads. With the increasing deployment of IoT and BYOD trends, the need for wireless network security is expected to be one of the enterprises’ priorities. According to a study by Outpost24, 61% of security experts mentioned that BYOD offers a severe threat to their organization, and 21% feared attacks via office-based IoT devices, such as printers. The greatest wireless attack threats were password theft at 62%, followed by Botnet/Malware threats with 60%.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355728/wireless-network-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=74

Top Companies in the Global Wireless Network Security Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Aruba Networks (HPE), Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc, Motorola Solutions (Zebra Technologies Corporation), Sophos Ltd., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Aerohive Networks, Inc., SonicWALL, Inc., Pwnie Expressand Other

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – Juniper Networks updated its connected security portfolio with encrypted traffic analysis for Juniper Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) and SecIntel for the Mist platform wireless access. With these additions to the company’s Connected Security solution portfolio, Juniper delivers an offering to secure all traffic within an organization, whether encrypted or unencrypted, throughout all parts of the network, whether access, campus, WAN or data center.

– April 2020 – To meet the growing demand for wireless connectivity in the most challenging environments, Cisco Systems announced its intent to acquire Fluidmesh Networks, a privately-held, US-based security company renowned for providing wireless backhaul systems. Fluidmesh’s technology will complement Cisco’s robust industrial wireless network security portfolio, providing reliable and resilient wireless solutions for mission-critical applications.

Key Market Trends

Retail is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The retail industry is witnessing growth in the last two years, especially with the massive expansion of the e-commerce industry, across the globe. Hence, the retailers are not only utilizing IoT solutions to improve their operational efficiency but also to enhance the customer experience to gain competitive advantages. With the increasing use of IoT in retail space, the demand for wireless security is expected to augment over the forecasted period. Retail companies are facing a landscape filled with growing and increasingly sophisticated threats, and the financial impact of these breaches is soaring.

– Moreover, the number of IoT connected devices in the Retail sector is increasing exponentially. For instance, in the EU region alone, the number of connected devices used in the retail industry was 2.28 million units in 2019 and is expected to grow until 3.09 million units by 2025, as per ENTO reports. IoT is playing a significant role in process automation and enhancing the operational efficiency of retail stores. It is providing energy optimization, surveillance and security, supply chain optimization, inventory optimization, and workforce management. IoT is also gaining capabilities in cold chain monitoring for temperature-sensitive grocery and pharmaceutical goods.

– Retailers are also utilizing IoT to avoid security pitfalls, and are deploying IoT-enabled systems that can withstand jamming in their warehouses and stores. Recently, in 2020, UK-based RELX launched its first flagship store in China equipped with facial recognition cameras that can alert staff when a suspected person enters the store. IoT devices are connected over a private store network, and many of these devices operate over this network. Owing to such growing adoption of connected devices in the retail space, vendors are increasingly offering wireless network solutions specific to the industry.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share

– North America is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the market. The United States plays a crucial role in generating demand from the region when compared to Canada. The region is a pioneer in the adoption of advanced technology. Additionally, the presence of large enterprises, the increasing frequency of network attacks, and the growing number of hosted servers in the United States are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the region has a significant foothold of key vendors of the market. Some of them include Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

– Moreover, cyberattacks in the North American region, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly. They have reached an all-time high, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing number of connected devices in the region. In the United States, consumers are using public clouds, and many of their mobile applications are preloaded with personal information for the convenience of banking, shopping, communication, etc. With the increasing smart home environment in the United States, the possibility of security and privacy hazards through exploiting malicious hackers is also rising.

– The United States has the highest adoption of wireless devices. The growth in wireless devices is fueling robust security solutions to protect the misuse and unauthorized access of data. For instance, according to Cisco Systems Inc., among the countries with the highest average per capita devices and connections by 2023 United States would be leading with 13.6%. Cloud and digital transformation increased the overall cost of a data breach. Increasing cloud migration, mobile platforms usage, and IoT devices were drivers in the region. Organizations in the United States had the highest cost at USD 8.19 million, which is the average cost of a lost or stolen record.

– In 2019, many municipalities in the United States had recorded ransomware attacks, which have cost these companies a substantial recovery. For instance, Baltimore spent over USD 18.2 million in regaining its access to its connected systems.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355728/wireless-network-security-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=74

Highlights of the Wireless Network Security Market Report:

Detailed overview of Wireless Network Security Market

Market Changing Wireless Network Security market dynamics of the industry

market dynamics of the industry In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Wireless Network Security market size in terms of volume and value

market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Wireless Network Security Market

Market Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Finally, Wireless Network Security Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Wireless Network Security industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355728?mode=su?Mode=74

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

IrfanTamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com