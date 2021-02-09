Wireless Gas Detection Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027
Global wireless gas detection market growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and is estimated to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The rise in market value can be attributed to enhanced workers safety risks, adoption of IoT technologies in manufacturing.
Market Definition: Global Wireless Gas Detection Market
Wireless gas detection is the device which is used to detect the toxic gases. The gas detector continuously monitors the toxic gases and if the detector crosses the limit than a signal sends & notify the leakage. The wireless devices, provides the safety and also help in the reducing the accidents by making the market grow in future. Mainly industries such as Oil and Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Utilities and Power Generation, Mining and Metals, Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants, Commercial Buildings and Public Facilities, Government and Military, Discrete Manufacturing Industries, need these gas detectors.
Market Drivers
- Enhances workers safety and mitigates risks
- Easy use and installation of wireless gas detection systems
- Adoption of industrial IOT technologies in manufacturing
- Increasing environment safety concerns
Market Restraints
- Security issues using wireless communication
Segmentation: Global Wireless Gas Detection Market
By Type
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Cellular
- License-free ISM Band
- Wirelesshart
- Near-Field Communication
By Component & Service
- Hardware
- Sensors/Detectors
- Catalytic Sensors
- Infrared Sensors
- Photoionization Detectors
- Electrochemical Sensors
- Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (MOS) Sensors
- Multiple Sensor/Detectors
- Wireless Gateways/Wireless Routers
- Wireless Gas Monitors and Controllers
- Wireless Transmitters and Repeaters
- Sensors/Detectors
- Software
- Services
By Applications
- Industrial Safety
- National Security and Military Safety
- Environmental Safety
By End- User
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Utilities and Power Generation
- Mining and Metals
- Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants
- Commercial Buildings and Public Facilities
- Government and Military
- Discrete Manufacturing Industries
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2017, Yokogawa to release ProSafe RS SIL2 Wireless Gas Detection System.It is the new version of Yokogawa ProSafe-RS SIL3 safety instrumented system of ProSafe-RS SIL2 wireless gas detection system, through ProSafe-RS SIL2 wireless gas detection system this will allow increased flexibility with the configuration of detection devices
- In December 2014, Tyco to acquire Industrial Safety Technologies to expand gas and flame detection capabilities, IST with Tyco’s Scott Safety, will make Tyco one of the largest global designers and manufacturers of gas and flame detection products. As IST is a technology leader in the gas and flame detection industry and keeps innovating in industrial safety solutions
Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless Gas Detection Market
Global wireless gas detection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wireless gas detection market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Wireless Gas Detection Market
Some of the major players operating in wireless gas detection market are Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Siemens AG, MSA Safety Incorporated, United Electric Control, Honeywell International Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Sensidyne, LP, Pem-Tech, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Tyco Gas & Flame Detection, Gastronics Inc., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.,Tektroniks Ltd, Otis Instruments, Inc., Airtest Technologies Inc., Beijing Sdl, HeibeiSaihero, Suzhou Createamong , 3M and others.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Gas Detection are as follows:
- Historic Year: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2020 to 2027
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Wireless Gas Detection market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Wireless Gas Detection market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Wireless Gas Detection market by offline distribution channel
- Global Wireless Gas Detection market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Wireless Gas Detection market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Wireless Gas Detection market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Wireless Gas Detection market in Americas
- Licensed Wireless Gas Detection market in EMEA
- Licensed Wireless Gas Detection market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
