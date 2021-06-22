Wireless Gamepad Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Razer, Guillemot

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Wireless Gamepad Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Logitech (United States),Sony Corporation (Japan),Microsoft (United States),Razer (United States),Mad Catz (United States),Guillemot Corporation SA (France),Samsung (South Korea),Thrustmaster (United States), Speedlink (United States)

What is Wireless Gamepad Market?

A wireless gamepad is those gamepads that are used for playing video games such as sports, first-person shooters, role-playing, and others. Some of the major application devices are smartphones, tablets, smart TV, set-top box, windows PC, P3 Game Console and others. Increasing adoption of wireless gamepad than a wired gamepad, changing lifestyle among teenager are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.

Market Segmentation & Scope

by Application Devices (Smartphone, Tablet, Smart TV, Set-Top Box, Windows PC, P3 Game Console), Wireless Connection Range (0-10 Meters, 10-15 Meter, 15 Meter or above), Supporting Technology (Bluetooth, WiFi), Battery Capacity (0-300 mAh, 300-600 0-300 mAh, 300 mAh or above), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

An increasing number of customers from the online channels. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, The Indian e-commerce market is expected to grow to more than USD 200 billion by 2026 from USD 38.5 billion as of 2017. Therefore, it will enhance mark

Market Drivers:

Wireless gamepad demand has increased, owing to the increasing demand for video games. For instance, as per an article published by Statista (German online portal for statistics), in 2019, in the United States, the video game market was valued at more tha

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Asia Pacific Region

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

