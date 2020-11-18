Wireless EV Charging Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and More

Global Wireless EV Charging Market analysis report is a comprehensive background analysis of the industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. With the global market data provided in the report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Wireless EV Charging Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

For reaching towards the success at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Wireless EV Charging Market research report is a definitive solution. The data and information about industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals & then validated by the market experts. Moreover, Wireless EV Charging Market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-wireless-ev-charging-market&yog

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Global wireless EV charging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 844.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 117.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in electric vehicles on the road.

Top Key Players of Wireless EV Charging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the wireless EV charging market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bombardier Inc., WiTricity Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, EVATRAN GROUP, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ZTE Corporation, ELIX Wireless, HEVO Power, AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Semaconnect, ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Siemens AG, Efacec, IONITY GmbH, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD., TGOOD Global Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Tritium Pty Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Content: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Wireless EV Charging Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Wireless EV Charging Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Wireless EV Charging Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Read Complete Details with TOC Here at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-wireless-ev-charging-market&yog

This Wireless EV Charging Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Wireless EV Charging Market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global wireless EV charging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wireless EV charging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth Wireless EV Charging Market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Global Wireless EV Charging Market Drivers, Restraint & Key Development:

Growing demand for electric vehicles and availability of electric vehicles on the road is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of long routes for the implementation of dynamic wireless charging is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

In November 2017, WiTricity Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated have announced that they have collaborated and are aiming to use Texas’s automotive-grade semiconductor components in WiTricity’s wireless charging systems.

Wireless EV Charging Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Wireless EV Charging Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the Wireless EV Charging Market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Access Full Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wireless-ev-charging-market?yog

Customization Available: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475