Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2021 – 2027| Bombardier Inc., Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging uses near field charging technology, where electric vehicles are charged using resonant magnetic inductive power transfer. This technology uses components such as charging pads and power control unit where energy is transferred between base charging pads and vehicle charging pads using electromagnetic induction, which helps to charge the battery of electric vehicles. Furthermore, wireless charging is also known as inductive changing or cordless charging as it does not require any wire or cable to charge the vehicle.

Key Players In The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market: Bombardier Inc., Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Hevo Power.

This report studies Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of charging station type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Commercial Charging Stations

Home Charging Stations

On the basis of component, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

On the basis of charging type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

On the basis of power supply range, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

3 to <11 kW

11 to 50 kW

Above 50 kW

On the basis of vehicle type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Passenger Cars (PC)

Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

Electric Two Wheeler

