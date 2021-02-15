Wireless Connectivity Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2021 to 2026

The Wireless Connectivity Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than +100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Wireless Connectivity Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Wireless Connectivity market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

The wireless connectivity market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.66% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive Landscape for the wireless connectivity market is consolidated with the major market share dominated by a few players. The market remains extremely dynamic with the evolving technologies and end-user requirements driving innovations. Some of the recent developments of the market are as follows: –

– September 2019 – Emerson partnered with Cisco to introduce a next-generation industrial wireless networking solution that is expected to transform data management aiding improvement in plant productivity, reliability, and safety. Emerson Wireless 1410S Gateway offered with the Cisco Catalyst IW6300 Heavy Duty Series Access Point integrates the latest wireless technology with advanced Wireless HART sensor technology to deliver reliable and highly secure data even during harsh industrial environments.

– April 2019 – Cisco launched the Wi-Fi 6. It significantly reduces latency as compared to the previous generation application. Additionally, it delivers 400% greater capacity and is designed to be effective in high-density set ups, such as large lecture halls, stadiums, and conference rooms.

Key Market Trends



Deployment in Oil and Gas Industry is Expected to Drive Market Growth

– The oil and gas industry is experiencing increased digitization of oilfields in order to address day-to-day operational challenges and maintain a competitive advantage. The increased use of sensor technologies, cloud-based Big Data analytics, and other emergent technologies, in order to reduce unplanned downtime and increase asset optimization, require a robust and reliable network. Due to the remote nature of the oil companies operations, wireless networks are extensively used in this industry.

– The oil and gas companies are increasingly investing in IIoT. These deployments require extreme mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency, and massive IoT systems (<10 ms latency, 99.9% availability, etc.). While LTE and Wi-Fi have already been addressing some of these needs, the URLLC (ultra-reliable low latency communication) is being addressed through 5G networks. Hence, 5G networks are acting as the key enablers for this market in this segment. This has led to major vendors like Qualcomm developing 5G for ultra-reliable low latency communication in extractive industries, like oil and gas.

