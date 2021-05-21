Wireless Charging Market Report 2021-2027 Focuses On Top Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers and Opportunities | SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Powermat, WiTricity Corporation

The overall wireless charging market is expected to be valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.6% between 2021 and 2026.

MarketDigits recently released a brand-new research study on the international Wireless Charging market for the prediction period, 2021-2027. This research report provides a detailed outlook of this market with detailed info regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, and which are the vital aspects which could influence the market results from the targeted years.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Global Wireless Charging Market, By Technology (Inductive Technology, Radiation Technology, Other Technologies), Transmission Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range), Application (Consumer Electronics, Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Wireless Charging Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Wireless Charging Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The major players covered in wireless charging market report are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies., Leggett & Platt, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Powermat, Fulton Innovation LLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated., WiTricity Corporation., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ConvenientPower HK Limited, Energizer Holdings, Inc., ExploraStore, LLC., Anker Technology (UK) Ltd, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Mojo Mobility, Inc. and GETPOWERPAD among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. MarketDigits analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Wireless charging is a type of power device which helps in the transmission of energy without wires. It is a solid, helpful and safe innovation to charge the electrical gadgets. Wireless charging gadgets includes a charging station which transmits the vitality and is incorporated inside a gadget that gets the vitality and charges the battery. It is used in numerous applications in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, portable devices and others.

The increased ability to charge multiple devices is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increased necessity to harvest ambient RF energy, constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables market and consumer inclination towards wireless connectivity are the major factors among others driving the wireless charging market. Moreover, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending internet of things (IoT) will further create new opportunities for wireless charging market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Global Wireless Charging Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Wireless charging market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, transmission range and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the wireless charging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the wireless charging market due to extensive expansion of the electronics market and rise in sales of EVs. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in wireless charging market due to the increase in the demand for fuel-efficient and durable charging system for electronic products such as portable gadgets and power tools.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

An excellent Wireless Charging Market research report can be generated only with the leading attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most up-to-date technology & dedication. Hence, all the above aspects are firmly followed by MarketDigits team while building this Wireless Charging market report for a client. Furthermore, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate Wireless Charging Market research report. With Wireless Charging Market report, build a strong organization and make better decisions that take business on the right track.

