Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Innovatory CAGR of +46% during the Forecast Period with: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), WiTricity Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of +46% during the forecast period, from USD 16 million in 2021 to USD 234 million by 2027.

Electric vehicles that use electricity as fuel are a route to reducing pollution from automobiles. With the increase in the number of electric vehicles in the recent times, the demand for charging stations is also increasing at a substantial rate. Wireless charging is also known as conductive charging or cordless charging. Wireless charging is done by using an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two objects or points through electromagnetic induction. Apart from the high cost of electric vehicles, the primary concern for quite a few prospective electric vehicle users has been the unavailability of PEV (Plug-in EVs) docks. As a result of the plugin aspect of electric vehicles, the electric automobile industry has faced formidable entry barriers. Some users park their vehicles outdoors where a car’s plugin and charging can be difficult, especially in adverse weather conditions, while others find the wires and docks to be a hassle.

After analyzing the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market report and all the aspects of the new investment projects, it is assessed the overall research and closure offered. The analysis of each segment in-detailed with various point views; that include the availability of data, facts, and figures, past performance, trends, and way of approaching in the market. The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market report also covers the in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, price, and forecast parameters which also include the demand, profit margin, supply and cost for the industry

Top Key Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), WiTricity Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany).

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by application

Public/Commercial Charging Station

Home Charging Unit

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by component

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by charging type

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by distribution channel

Aftermarket

OE Market

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by propulsion

BEV

PHEV

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by vehicle type

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by power supply range

3–<11 kW

11–50 kW

>50 kW

Wireless charging for electric vehicle market, by charging system

Magnetic Power Transfer

Capacitive Power Transfer

Inductive Power Transfer

This research study gives more focus on both factors of the market such as the consumption side as well as the production side. Geographically, market development status and existing market scenario have been examined across the global regions. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe are examined on the basis of different business attributes.

Research Objectives and Reason to Procure this Report: –

o To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2021, and forecast to 2028.

o To understand the structure of Continuous Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

o To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

o To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

o To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

o To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

