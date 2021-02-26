Wiper System Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026

As per forecasters at Zion Market Research, the global wiper system market is projected to advance at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecasted period 2019–2025. The vehicle’s wiper system is an integral system since it significantly influences the visibility and impacts on the safety of passengers and vehicles. The wiper system is compulsory in commercial and passenger vehicles. The surge in the manufacturing of vehicles owing to increasing disposable income is promoting the growth of wiper systems. The increasing consumer preference for hatchbacks, SUVs, and crossovers has expanded the use of wipers on the rear windshield. During 2017, crossovers and SUVs contributed to 42% of all vehicle sales across the U.S. The rise in SUVs demand is expected to push the demand for wiper systems.

Some of the leading players in the market are DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC., Valeo, DOGA SA, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Pilot Automotive, Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd., Mitsuba Corp., Am Equipment, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, and B. Hepworth and Company Limited.

Technology Advancement In Wiper System Of Passenger & Commercial Vehicles To Boost The Global Wiper System Market

The demand for better ride quality and luxury has propelled the use of rain sensing wiper systems. The rain sensing wipers reduce human interference by identifying snow/rain and switching on involuntarily. These wiper systems also enhance vehicle safety since it reduces distraction for the driver. The beam blade wiper system is without metal frame and fewer linkages; therefore, it provides effective cleaning. It has utmost contact with the windshield, and its design provides optimal surface contact even on the curved windshield. The passenger vehicle market is the major market for the beam blade wiper system. Advancement of technology is expected to spur the penetration of the beam blade wiper system in the commercial vehicle section. The technological developments and augmenting demand have resulted in advanced technologies like direct drive system or dual motor wipers.

The global wiper system market is bifurcated on the basis of component, technology, wiper blade type, vehicle type, and regional analysis. Based on technology, the market is divided into rain-sensing and conventional. Based on the wiper blade type, the market is divided into beam wiper, standard wiper, and hybrid wiper. Based on the component, the market is divided into wiper motor, windshield wiper, and rain sensor. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

The Asia Pacific Region Projected To Witness Massive Growth In The Global Wiper System Market

Based on the region, the global wiper system industry can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The rain-sensing technology section accounts for a maximum share of the market across the European region, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific region is a major manufacturer of wiper systems due to the surge in the manufacturing of vehicles in the region and thus is expected to witness growth in the global wiper system during the forecasted period.

The global wiper system market is segmented as follows:

By technology:

Conventional

Rain-sensing

By wiper blade type:

Standard Wiper

Hybrid Wiper

Beam Wiper

By component:

Windshield Wiper

Wiper Motor

Rain Sensor

By vehicle type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



