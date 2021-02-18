Wiper System Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2030 | Key Players – ASMO Co., Ltd Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Trico Products, Valeo S.A., MITSUBA, WEXCO Industries, Inc

Wiper System Market Outlook – 2027

The wiper system of a vehicle is an integrated system that is used to remove rain, snow, ice, and debris from a windscreen or windshield. It greatly influences the visibility and affects the safety of passengers and the vehicle. It is a mandatory requirement in each motor vehicle. It is almost used in every vehicle, including cars, trucks, train locomotives, watercraft with a cabin, and certain aircraft. There are various types of wipers used in motor vehicles such as pivot – left or right-hand drive, sequential sweep, single blade arm, mono blade, pantograph system, and dual windscreen wiper arms. Therefore, rise in the production of vehicles is expected to boost the wiper system market over the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Vehicle, and Component Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered ASMO Co., Ltd Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Trico Products, Valeo S.A., MITSUBA, WEXCO Industries, Inc., Federal-Mogul, DOGA S.A., and PMP Auto Components Private Limited

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global economy is highly dependent on the automotive industry and many other industries such as steel, chemicals, textile, etc. However, as they are shut down due to pandemic, it has tremendously affected the automobile industry.

The global automobile sector has faced the most challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, its production houses are shut, inventories are overflowing, and the demand is diminishing.

Many companies have claimed that the disruption in the supply of components from various countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to impact the company’s planned production.

The ongoing issue of COVID-19 in several countries has affected the supply of many components to companies’ manufacturing facilities.

Almost every worker in every company has been affected due to the pandemic as there are jobs and salary cuts by the companies.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Demand for luxury and growth in sales & production of vehicles across the globe have propelled the usage of rain sensing-wiper systems. Moreover, lack of standard protocols for the development of automotive wiper systems, lack of skilled drivers, and complex design of the system are considered as the key restraining factors for the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for electric vehicles across the globe, increase in population, and improving economy from emerging nations provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The wiper system market trends are as follows:

Demand for luxury

Increase in income, improved lifestyle, and changing preferences of consumers have positively impacted the sales of premium cars across the world. Several premium car manufacturers offer these features to take care of their position within the market, resulting in healthy competition between automobile manufacturers. Increase in adoption of LED lighting technology and the demand for energy-efficient lighting technology propel the growth of the wiper system market.

Growth in sales and production of vehicles

There is an increase in population across developing countries and urbanization has played a major role to boost the demand for vehicles. Production has also increased in most developing countries due to the availability of low-cost labor. With availability of options for customers in the market, comfort & luxury has witnessed an increase in demand in the market. The higher sales of vehicles lead to the increased number of installation of wiper systems in vehicles. Therefore, this is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Traditional Wiper System

Rain Sensing Wiper System Vehicle Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Component Windshield Wiper

Wiper Motor

Rain Sensor

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the wiper system market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the wiper system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the wiper system market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the wiper system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

