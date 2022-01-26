Winter sale for this 128GB 5G smartphone with OLED screen

If your operator gave you a great deal on a 5G cellular plan but your smartphone isn’t compatible, here’s a high-end device from Sony, it’s the Xperia 5 III and it’s on sale during the sale.

Sony Xperia 5 III: a powerful 5G phone

Sony is a slightly more understated brand when it comes to their smartphones, but they’re still really interesting. For example, the Xperia 5 III currently on sale offers everything that the most demanding users need.

This 5G mobile phone has a magnificent 6.1 inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. That’s not all, as the refresh rate is 120Hz and it’s HDR compatible. With this display, it becomes a feast for the eyes when watching videos or during your gaming sessions.Another advantage is that it is compact and easily fits in your hand or pocket.

Under the hood we are on a high-end device and you will have no problem running the most demanding applications and games.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Graphics chip: Adreno 660 RAM: 8 GB Storage space: 128 GB

Sony is also known for the quality of the photos taken by its smartphones and the Xperia 5 III has a triple sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

12 megapixels, wide angle12 megapixels, 3/4.4x optical zoom 12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

As for the battery, we are expecting a capacity of 4500 mAh, compatible with 30 Watt fast charging.

The Sony Xperia 5 III 5G is available at a price of 849 euros instead of 999 euros. Otherwise, we also have a very nice offer for the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.

3 good reasons to crack

Super 120Hz OLED displaySnapdragon 888 Power photo quality

