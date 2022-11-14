Winning team, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

After 4 days of intense competitors between the Group Crimson groups, the primary, second, and third positioned groups have lastly earned their slots for the PMGC Grand Finals whereas the groups in fourth to eleventh place have entered the Survival Stage. The 5 groups on the backside of the desk have been eradicated from the celebrated match.

Thailand’s Buriram United emerged victorious in Group Crimson with 300 factors, claiming pole place from Infuence Chemin with only one match to go. The final two days noticed a thriller battle between each of those proficient groups. Turkish squad S2G put up a wonderful exhibiting within the final three days and managed to acquire a ticket to the Grand Finals, with the crew’s famous person, HamsiGw, being named the MVP of Group Crimson.

PMGC Group Crimson Prize Pool distribution

Group Crimson within the PMGC featured a complete prize pool of $463K, from which Buriram United, Infuence Chemin, and S2G obtained $90K, $85K, and $80K, respectively. Along with the prize pool talked about beneath, every crew has additionally been awarded $10K in look charges.

Buriram United – $90K – Finals Affect Chemin – $85K – Finals S2G Esports – $80K – Finals LGD Gaming – $22K – Survival Stage Agonxi8 Esports – $21K – Survival Stage DRS Gaming – $20K – Survival Stage Bigetron RA – $19K – Survival Stage 4Rivals – $18K – Survival Stage Titan Gaming – $17K – Survival Stage Nigma Galaxy – $16K – Survival Stage Field Gaming – $15K – Survival Stage The Infinity – $14K – Eradicated Madbulls – $13K – Eradicated Crew Queso – $12K – Eradicated R8 Esports – $11K – Eradicated emTek Stormx – $10K – Eradicated

China’s LGD Gaming couldn’t make it to the highest three and didn’t qualify for the Grand Finals from the Group Stage. Luckily, they obtained a ticket for the Survival Stage.

Regardless of not successful a single recreation, Pakistani aspect i8 Esports displayed constant performances to safe fourth place on the general scoreboard. The crew is taking part in for the very first time within the PMGC and has put up some spectacular performances to date.

Nepal’s DRS and Indonesia’s Bigetron RA additionally managed to say spots for the Survival Stage. Nigma Galaxy and Field Gaming showcased some extraordinary gameplay within the last recreation, serving to them enter the Survival Stage.

It was a significant shock for Thai followers as one of many nation’s finest squads, The Infinity, was eradicated. Equally, Crew Queso and R8 Esports didn’t carry out as much as expectations and had been eradicated as nicely.

The second group, Group Inexperienced, will compete from November 17 to twenty, following the identical format and prize pool distribution because the Crimson Group. The PMGC League Stage has a complete of three teams with 16 squads every from across the globe.



