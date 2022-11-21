Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

Having accomplished 24 matches within the PMGC Group Inexperienced, Mongolian squad GodLike Stalwart emerged because the desk toppers with 260 factors and was awarded $100K (together with $10K attendance price) in prize cash. In complete, the group gathered 109 eliminations and three Rooster Dinners within the group stage. High, one in every of their gamers, gained the MVP award with 40 eliminations and 13,490 injury.

Surprisingly, Nova Esports jumped to second spot after a unprecedented comeback on the ultimate day. With the assistance of 4 Rooster Dinners and 133 kills, they collected a complete of 256 factors. The 2021 MVP Order was Nova’s high fragger with 50 eliminations and a KD common of two.08 kills per recreation. The Chinese language squad took house the runner-up prize pool of $95K.

Turkey’s Fireplace Flux gained the essential final recreation, which helped them enter the highest three. Managing to beat the scores of Bacon Time, Vampire Esports and HVVP, they gained the race for third place within the closing match.

The highest three squads have secured direct slots into the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals, which is able to happen in Indonesia from January 6 to eight, 2023.

Prize pool distribution of PMGC League Group Inexperienced

The occasion’s complete prize pool of $463K was awarded to the highest 16 groups, with the group on high taking house $100K. This consists of attendance freed from $10K for every competing group.

GodLike Stalwart – $100K – Finals Nova Esports – $95K – Finals Fireplace Flux – $90K – Finals Bacon Time – $32K – Survival Stage Vampire Esports – $31K – Survival Stage HVVP – $30K – Survival Stage Alpha 7 – $29K – Survival Stage Damwon Gaming – $28K – Survival Stage Skylightz Gaming – $27K – Survival Stage Powr Esports – $26K – Survival Stage Inco Gaming – $25K – Survival Stage One Million – $24K – Eradicated Evos Reborn – $23K – Eradicated Donuts USG – $22K – Eradicated Yoodo Alliance – $21K – Eradicated Knights – $20K – Eradicated

Sadly, the underside 5 groups from twelfth to sixteenth place had been eradicated from the distinguished PMGC occasion. These groups will doubtless look to work on the errors that they’ve made on the occasion and start planning for future tournaments.

Indonesia’s Evos Reborn was in second place after the primary day, however a gradual decline of their efficiency noticed them slip right down to thirteenth place. Japan’s Donuts and North America’s Knights failed to realize any momentum, coming in at 14th and sixteenth place, respectively.

Groups from 4th to eleventh place should compete within the Survival Stage, the place they’ll meet the opposite 16 squads from Teams Pink and Yellow. Any Survival Stage group that aspires to succeed in the PMGC Grand Finals might want to carry out nicely within the subsequent two phases of the League.



