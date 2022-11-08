Winning Powerball ticket sold in Altadena for record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot

Folks wait in line to purchase Powerball tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne final week. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Instances)

One fortunate winner purchased the record-breaking Powerball jackpot ticket at a retailer in Altadena in north Los Angeles County, turning into the state’s first billionaire-by-lottery, in keeping with California Lottery officials.

Suspense had continued to mount Tuesday morning a few doable winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, after lottery officers delayed the Monday drawing for the profitable numbers.

However simply earlier than 10 a.m. Tuesday, California Lottery officers confirmed that somebody purchased the profitable ticket at Joe’s Service Middle in Altadena, matching all six of the Powerball numbers picked within the delayed drawing earlier that morning.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion Monday night time, however rose to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning following up to date calculations. The record-high winnings surpassed the earlier Powerball file set in 2016 at $1.586 billion, which was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

However the lone winner Tuesday will develop into the state’s first lottery grand prize that topped $1 billion, officers stated.

The numbers for the drawing, which was held in Tallahassee, Fla., have been 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The purple Powerball was 10.

A safety situation at one collaborating lottery postponed the anticipated Monday night draw, Powerball officials said. They didn’t verify particulars of the safety situation or the place it occurred.

The percentages of profitable the most recent jackpot have been 1 in 292 million, in keeping with the California Lottery.

California Lottery officers stated confirming the winners can take as much as two hours after the drawing.

This story initially appeared in Los Angeles Instances.