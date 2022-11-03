Winning Powerball $1.2 billion jackpot numbers drawn. Did you win?

Are you Powerball’s jackpot winner? It is time to test your tickets.

The successful numbers for Wednesday night time’s drawing have been 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, and the Powerball is 23. The Energy Play was 2X.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after not one of the tickets offered matched all six of the successful numbers drawn on Monday. The prize is the fourth-largest in U.S. historical past. If nobody wins Wednesday night time, the jackpot may grow to be the biggest ever, topping a $1.586 billion Powerball prize gained by three ticket holders in 2016.

Whereas winners can obtain their winnings by way of an annual cost plan over 29 years, most grand jackpot winners choose to take the prize in money — which for Wednesday night time’s drawing will likely be an estimated $596 million.

Nobody has gained with all six numbers since August 2022 and there have been 38 consecutive drawings since then. The chances of successful the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, based on Powerball.

Powerball is performed in 45 states, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

How a lot is the payout for Powerball?

Grand prize winners can go for a lump sum of money or can choose into an annuity.

The payout in money is valued at $596.7 million, based on Powerball’s reside calculator. Nonetheless, if the winner opts for annual funds, the $1.2 billion jackpot is paid out in 30 graduated funds over the following 29 years. The funds have an annual enhance of 5%.

What must you do should you win the Powerball jackpot?

Steve Azoury, proprietor of Azoury Monetary in Troy, Michigan, suggested lottery winners to right away work with a tax lawyer, tax accountant, and a monetary advisor to determine a plan — that features which payout to decide on.

The plan additionally ought to embrace a “fall man,” Azoury stated. “That’s the particular person or adviser who retains you from giving loans to anyone, who tells individuals all the cash’s tied up in investments, not obtainable. We’ve nothing obtainable that can assist you out and we’re not serious about your undertaking.”

The choice to decide on which payout relies in your objectives, your age, and what lottery guidelines are for beneficiaries to proceed receiving funds, or if it is doubtless you’ll misuse a lump sum.

Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt, additionally recommends contemplating the scale of the lottery successful, and your present and undertaking earnings.

How are Powerball gamers scammed?

Powerball has warned gamers of doable scams.

Lotteries won’t ever contact you by way of e mail, phone name, or social media to tell you that you just’ve gained a prize, until you particularly entered an official lottery promotion or contest, based on Powerball.

Additionally bear in mind, lotteries by no means require you to pay a payment to gather a prize.

“In case you are requested to pay a payment to assert a prize, you’re doubtless being scammed, and you shouldn’t share any private or banking info with these entities,” Powerball stated.

How does inflation affect the prize?

With rising rates of interest — utilized by the Fed to decrease inflation — the Powerball lump sum payout has decreased, based on Michigan lottery officers.

For instance, the lump sum payout fell from about 59% of the jackpot on Aug. 3, the final time there was a winner, to about 48% of the newest jackpot.

